ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal Served Notices For 'Discrepancies'; CM's Vote Validated

New Delhi: Several prominent voters of Delhi, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, have been issued notices by the poll body for "discrepancies" in the details of their enumeration forms submitted under the ongoing SIR exercise, officials said on Saturday.

However, the entry for the chief minister has been "validated" and her name will be included in the final electoral roll of Shalimar Bagh constituency, scheduled to be published on November 4, the CEO office said in a statement.

It said the entry about Gupta was identified in the list of logical discrepancies based on details provided in the enumeration form.

Each Delhi voter was required to submit completed forms during the door-to-door verification exercise from June 30 to August 17.

It said that 33.13 lakh voters whose names were published in draft rolls will be sent notices for discrepancies in their enumeration form details. So far, 31.63 lakh voters have received the notices, it said in a statement.

Most notices were for missing records from previous special intensive revision (SIR) held in 2002.

Gupta received the notice for an "age-related" mismatch, officials said.

Former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, and BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal were also sent notices, they said.

Kejriwal, a voter from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has received the notice for being "unmapped with last SIR".

His spouse Sunita Kejriwal, parents and son have also been issued notices for the same reason.