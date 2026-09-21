Delhi SIR Notices: Why Were 32.27 Lakh Voters Flagged? Know The Top 10 Reasons
Documents suggested for verification include birth certificates, educational records, voter IDs, and identity or address documents, depending on the discrepancy mentioned, Ashutosh Jha reports.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi has raised concerns among administrative circles and the general public.
After releasing the draft voter list on August 31, the Election Commission (EC) is issuing notices in large numbers to address discrepancies and technical shortcomings in the data. So far, the EC has issued notices to around 33 lakh (32,27,443) voters. The list includes several prominent politicians, former VVIPs and senior officials.
According to EC data and an analysis by Mandate Analytics and Consulting, most voters received notices for only one reason, while some cases recorded two or more discrepancies. Here are the top 10 reasons the Election Commission issued the most notices to Delhi voters.
Top 10 Reasons Why Notices Were Issued
According to the data, these are the 10 major reasons for which Delhi voters received the most notices:
1. Not Mapped With Previous SIR: This is the biggest reason on the list. A total of 13,40,213 cases or 41.51 per cent, fall under this category. It includes former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, Union Minister S Jaishankar, Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several senior bureaucrats whose current records could not be linked with previous SIR data.
2. Difference in Parents' Names: This was the second-largest reason, with 7,65,112 notices, accounting for around 23.71 per cent. A difference was found between the parents' names mentioned in the form and those recorded in the previous database.
3. Difference in Own Name: Differences in the spelling or surname of voters resulted in notices being issued to 5,44,504 people, accounting for 16.86 per cent of cases.
4. Parent-Child Age Gap Of Less Than Nine Months: Under logical discrepancies, 2,08,697 cases or 6.47 per cent, were found to have an age gap of less than nine months between parents and children.
5. Parent Age Gap Of Less Than 15 Years: A total of 1,60,795 notices or 4.98 per cent were issued due to this technical discrepancy. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also received a notice for this reason.
6. Six or More Children: According to the records, explanations were sought in 1,37,492 cases or 4.26 per cent, where six or more children were recorded.
7. Parent Age Gap Of More Than 50 Years: Due to this age discrepancy, 80,626 voters or 2.50 per cent, had their forms kept on hold.
8. Grandparents' Age Gap Of Less Than 40 Years: This generational age discrepancy resulted in 72,581 notices or 2.25 per cent.
9. No Reason Recorded: Several technical cases emerged in which the system generated notices, but no specific reason was recorded. There were 58,163 such cases, accounting for 1.80 per cent.
10. Parents Found Ineligible In Previous SIR: This was the least common reason, accounting for only 178 cases or 0.01 per cent, where parents had been found ineligible during the previous process.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar has said that receiving a notice on such a large scale does not mean that the concerned voter's name has been deleted from the electoral roll. It is only a process to correct data and streamline the ECINET system.
If you or your family has also received such a notice under the SIR process, there is no need to panic. Within the prescribed deadline, visit the Booth Level Officer (BLO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of your respective Assembly constituency and submit the required documents and evidence so that your entry can be validated in the final list.
Anjali Bhardwaj Raises Questions Over Transparency
Anjali Bhardwaj, co-convenor of the National Campaign for People's Right to Information, said the EC had issued notices to 33 lakh people asking them to prove that they were citizens and should be on the electoral roll.
She said that this could mean more than 90 lakh potential deletions in Delhi during the SIR and pre-SIR phases.
She also questioned whether the results of the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections could be trusted if the voter list was so flawed. She questioned who had voted in those elections, who had elected the government and how those results could be viewed as reliable if the voter list was subsequently found to contain such discrepancies.
Bhardwaj said that when the EC issued the notices, it stated that there were certain "logical discrepancies" and "unmapped" people who would now have to show their documents. According to her, the Election Commission issued notices to around 33 lakh people out of approximately one crore people included in the first phase.
Bhardwaj, who is involved in a petition filed before the Supreme Court in this regard, said the Election Commission had neither provided the list nor explained the reasons why these people were being issued notices. She said people in Delhi did not know whether being included in the first voter list meant they could be assured that they would not receive a notice later.
She said a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking transparency in the process, arguing that the voter list should immediately be placed in the public domain and that the criteria for determining what constitutes a "logical discrepancy" should also be disclosed.
According to Bhardwaj, when the matter was specially mentioned before the court, the court said these were important issues and gave them precedence, scheduling the hearing for Tuesday.
She said the EC subsequently provided the list after the matter reached the court. She added that the information emerging after the list became available was surprising.
Bhardwaj added that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself had come under the category of logical discrepancy and unmapped records and had received a notice. She said former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has served as Delhi Chief Minister three times, had also received a notice. She further claimed that several former Supreme Court judges had also received notices.
She questioned how someone could be elected Chief Minister while the Election Commission later questioned whether that person had the right to vote.
Bhardwaj described the situation as a "joke" and said it raised questions about the Election Commission's exercise of power. She also questioned the Election Commission's stated objective of "purifying" electoral rolls and alleged that the process amounted to people being subjected to what she described as fraud and harassment.
Know The Process To Respond To An SIR Notice With Documents
Under EC rules, receiving a notice does not mean your name has been permanently removed from the electoral roll. Instead, it is an opportunity to have your documents verified.
After receiving a notice, voters generally have 7 to 15 days to submit their response and documents. To avoid delays, gather your documents immediately and complete the process within the specified deadline.
Here is the complete process for submitting your response and documents to the ERO office or Booth Level Officer:
- Check the Notice Carefully: First, read the reason mentioned in the notice, such as a difference in your name, a mismatch in your parents' names, or a lack of mapping with the previous SIR. Understand which data needs correction.
- Collect the Required Documents: Prepare valid documents based on the discrepancy mentioned in the notice. For identity and address verification, you can use documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, or bank/post office passbook.
- For Matching Names or Parents' Names: You can use a birth certificate, Class 10 or 12 marksheet, marriage certificate, or old voter ID card.
- Contact the Booth Level Officer: You can contact the BLO in your area directly. The BLO will examine your documents and upload them on the relevant portal for further processing.
- Submit At The ERO Office: You can visit the ERO office of your Assembly constituency and submit your written response and self-attested copies of the documents within the prescribed deadline.
- Use the Online Portal: If the Election Commission has activated the option to respond online through the NVSP portal or ECINET app, you can use the QR code or reference number mentioned in the notice to upload your documents digitally.
After submitting the documents, get a written receipt or acknowledgement from the concerned official or BLO as proof that you submitted your response within the stipulated time.
Also Read: