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Delhi SIR Notices: Why Were 32.27 Lakh Voters Flagged? Know The Top 10 Reasons

New Delhi: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi has raised concerns among administrative circles and the general public.

After releasing the draft voter list on August 31, the Election Commission (EC) is issuing notices in large numbers to address discrepancies and technical shortcomings in the data. So far, the EC has issued notices to around 33 lakh (32,27,443) voters. The list includes several prominent politicians, former VVIPs and senior officials.

According to EC data and an analysis by Mandate Analytics and Consulting, most voters received notices for only one reason, while some cases recorded two or more discrepancies. Here are the top 10 reasons the Election Commission issued the most notices to Delhi voters.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct a door-to-door Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a voter enumeration drive in New Delhi. (File/ANI)

Top 10 Reasons Why Notices Were Issued

According to the data, these are the 10 major reasons for which Delhi voters received the most notices:

1. Not Mapped With Previous SIR: This is the biggest reason on the list. A total of 13,40,213 cases or 41.51 per cent, fall under this category. It includes former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, Union Minister S Jaishankar, Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several senior bureaucrats whose current records could not be linked with previous SIR data.

2. Difference in Parents' Names: This was the second-largest reason, with 7,65,112 notices, accounting for around 23.71 per cent. A difference was found between the parents' names mentioned in the form and those recorded in the previous database.

3. Difference in Own Name: Differences in the spelling or surname of voters resulted in notices being issued to 5,44,504 people, accounting for 16.86 per cent of cases.

4. Parent-Child Age Gap Of Less Than Nine Months: Under logical discrepancies, 2,08,697 cases or 6.47 per cent, were found to have an age gap of less than nine months between parents and children.

5. Parent Age Gap Of Less Than 15 Years: A total of 1,60,795 notices or 4.98 per cent were issued due to this technical discrepancy. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also received a notice for this reason.

6. Six or More Children: According to the records, explanations were sought in 1,37,492 cases or 4.26 per cent, where six or more children were recorded.

7. Parent Age Gap Of More Than 50 Years: Due to this age discrepancy, 80,626 voters or 2.50 per cent, had their forms kept on hold.

8. Grandparents' Age Gap Of Less Than 40 Years: This generational age discrepancy resulted in 72,581 notices or 2.25 per cent.

9. No Reason Recorded: Several technical cases emerged in which the system generated notices, but no specific reason was recorded. There were 58,163 such cases, accounting for 1.80 per cent.

10. Parents Found Ineligible In Previous SIR: This was the least common reason, accounting for only 178 cases or 0.01 per cent, where parents had been found ineligible during the previous process.

Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar has said that receiving a notice on such a large scale does not mean that the concerned voter's name has been deleted from the electoral roll. It is only a process to correct data and streamline the ECINET system.