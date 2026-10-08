Delhi SIR: Delayed Discrepancy Notices Spark Panic Ahead Of Claims Deadline
Delhi's voter drive faces heavy criticism as delayed discrepancy notices reach citizens past their deadlines, sparking widespread disenfranchisement fears, reports Ashutosh Jha
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has again come under criticism in Delhi as election officials allegedly failed to resolve millions of discrepancies. Many ordinary citizens alleged that the notices under SIR were reaching them long after their scheduled hearing deadlines.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the SIR has placed over 33 lakh voters under scrutiny for minor documentation and “mapping errors” in the national capital. While the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door visits to listen to grievances and resolve discrepancies, ground-level realities paint a different picture.
According to aggrieved citizens, thousands of official notices were served to residents in October, with a vast majority of these notices specifying a mandatory hearing deadline of September 30. “The delay has left us distressed as we are afraid that we will be disenfranchised ahead of the upcoming October 31 deadline for final roll adjustments,” said an Old Delhi resident.
Similar complaints were received from areas like Shahdara and Rithala assembly constituencies, where people alleged that they are being forced to abandon their daily wage work to navigate confusing online portals after receiving delayed notices.
"The SIR is the root of the problem. With the October 31 deadline fast approaching and my identity card still not updated, I’m just being forced to run from pillar to post due to a clerical error on my card, which is completely baffling," said Ramdas Singh, an ordinary voter from Shahbad Dairy.
Another resident, Harish of Rithala, alleged that he received his notice well after the scheduled September 30 timeline passed. “When I pointed out that I had already handed over all the documents, the BLO insisted that the notice was mandatory and told me I would have to respond to it and resubmit the documents," he said.
Social activists have questioned why millions were placed under suspicion for system-generated technical errors. “I don’t understand why such a large population was targeted due to system-generated errors, especially when the forms were filled out digitally, and the photographs and documents were readily available,” Anjali Bhardwaj, a prominent social activist, questioned.
Amid the criticism and complaints, Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar held an emergency review meeting with District Election Officers on Wednesday. Kumar issued a strict directive to his staff, instructing officials to “ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll.” By late Wednesday, official data indicated that 1,362,162 cases had been verified, leaving nearly 20 lakh cases pending.
The execution of the SIR drive has also drawn sharp criticism for exposing a glaring class divide, with critics alleging a stark double standard in how ordinary citizens and high-profile VIPs are treated.
As reported by ETV Bharat on September 25, senior election staff personally visited enclaves of high-profile politicians and VIPs, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to complete paperwork on the spot after system-generated mismatches flagged their names
The scenario led to a street protest outside the CEO’s headquarters led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP State President Saurabh Bhardwaj condemned the contrasting treatment, stating that the harassment faced by the general public, contrasted with the special privileges afforded to a select few under “VIP culture,” “raises serious questions about the impartiality of the administrative system.”
As the city rushes toward the late-October deadline, application volumes continue to surge across Delhi's districts, led by West Delhi with 24,522 new applications and North-West Delhi with 20,900, further straining an already bogged-down election apparatus.
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