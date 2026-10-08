ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: Delayed Discrepancy Notices Spark Panic Ahead Of Claims Deadline

New Delhi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has again come under criticism in Delhi as election officials allegedly failed to resolve millions of discrepancies. Many ordinary citizens alleged that the notices under SIR were reaching them long after their scheduled hearing deadlines.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the SIR has placed over 33 lakh voters under scrutiny for minor documentation and “mapping errors” in the national capital. While the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door visits to listen to grievances and resolve discrepancies, ground-level realities paint a different picture.

Data showing claims and objections received under SIR (Courtesy: ECI)

According to aggrieved citizens, thousands of official notices were served to residents in October, with a vast majority of these notices specifying a mandatory hearing deadline of September 30. “The delay has left us distressed as we are afraid that we will be disenfranchised ahead of the upcoming October 31 deadline for final roll adjustments,” said an Old Delhi resident.

Similar complaints were received from areas like Shahdara and Rithala assembly constituencies, where people alleged that they are being forced to abandon their daily wage work to navigate confusing online portals after receiving delayed notices.

"The SIR is the root of the problem. With the October 31 deadline fast approaching and my identity card still not updated, I’m just being forced to run from pillar to post due to a clerical error on my card, which is completely baffling," said Ramdas Singh, an ordinary voter from Shahbad Dairy.

CJP led protest against SIR (ETV Bharat)

Another resident, Harish of Rithala, alleged that he received his notice well after the scheduled September 30 timeline passed. “When I pointed out that I had already handed over all the documents, the BLO insisted that the notice was mandatory and told me I would have to respond to it and resubmit the documents," he said.

Social activists have questioned why millions were placed under suspicion for system-generated technical errors. “I don’t understand why such a large population was targeted due to system-generated errors, especially when the forms were filled out digitally, and the photographs and documents were readily available,” Anjali Bhardwaj, a prominent social activist, questioned.