ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Punjab Raghav Chadha's Name Added To Voters List

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha's name has been added to the voters list of Delhi currently being revised under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the national capital's electoral rolls, poll officials said on Tuesday.

AAP leaders, in a press conference, raised the issue and alleged that Chadha's name was included in the electoral rolls of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency without following the due procedure.

Poll officials said that Chadha's name was added to the electoral rolls of Delhi through the updation process. His name was removed from the rolls of Punjab, from where he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by his previous party AAP.

"A total of 700 forms for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls were approval by the electoral registration officers (EROs) in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi till Tuesday. Chadha's name was among them," said an official at the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

The electoral roll of Delhi was frozen on June 16 for the preparation of SIR and remained in the frozen state till August 31, when the draft electoral rolls were published, said a Delhi CEO statement.

During this period, approximately 2.14 lakh Forms-6 for new voters (besides Form-7 and 8) were submitted by the electors. Also, during the period of claims and objections, another 25,011 Forms-6 have been submitted by the electors in eight days (till September 7) for the inclusion of their names in the final electoral rolls to be published on November 4, it said.

All Forms-6 submitted by electors for the inclusion of their names during pre-SIR period or during the period of claims and objections are under process along with Forms-7 & 8. Once the forms are approved, addition, deletion and modification will be reflected in the electoral database as the case may be, it said.