ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: Advani, Sisodia Figure In List Of Voters With 'Discrepancies'

New Delhi: Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia are among the prominent voters in Delhi whose names appear in the list of 33 lakh people being issued notices by for "discrepancies" in their details furnished under SIR.

Advani, 98, his daughter, Pratibha, and daughter-in-law, Geetika, have been issued notices after their names could not be mapped to the 2002 special intensive revision (SIR) electoral roll, while his son Jayant has cleared the mapping exercise. All four are voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Sisodia, his wife, Seema, and their son, Meer, have also been issued notices.

While the poll body has not cited any reason for sending a notice to Sisodia, Meer's notice points to a "discrepancy in his parent's name", according to officials. The reason cited in his wife, Seema's notice is "mismatch in her own name." A senior poll officer said the notices arose from "logical discrepancies" in the details furnished by the voters in their enumeration forms.

Confirming that names of Advani, Sisodia figured in the list of 33.13 lakh voters who have been issued notices, he said "Their names will be included in final voters lists after due process of verification of facts and documents to be furnished by such voters." The process of verification of facts and documents is underway and validation of entries is being done accordingly, he added. Many prominent voters – top government functionaries, bureaucrats, politicians — have been issued notices under the SIR.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, have also been issued notices over similar reasons, officials said. Gupta's entry was validated after verification of documents, and her name is parked for inclusion in the final voter list of Shalimar Bagh constituency to be published on November 4.