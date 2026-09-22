Delhi SIR: 900 AEROs To Be Deployed As BLOs Begin Home Visits To Address Voters' Concerns
The electoral department said notices are for verification and correction, and voters can submit documents and responses. Reports Ashutosh Jha
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: After issuing notices to several VIPs during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, the process of sending Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to their homes has begun.
Following directions from the Chief Election Commissioner, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar has decided to increase the number of AEROs deployed for this process from 300 to 900. All BLOs have been instructed to visit the homes of voters who have received notices and address their concerns.
BLOs, AEROs and EROs had already been instructed to maintain a list of VIPs and exercise caution while getting their forms filled. At the centres where hearings are being conducted, BLOs have also been asked to inform voters about the documents they need to carry, as per their notices.
Most notices were issued because voters could not be mapped to the previous SIR.
47 Lakh Voter Names Removed, 33 Lakh Notices Issued
According to the information provided, around 47 lakh voter names have been removed from the electoral roll so far during the ongoing SIR process. Authorities have issued notices to around 33 lakh voters because their forms were not filled out correctly.
Those who have received notices include Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, among hundreds of other VIPs.
The SIR process has also been facing continued opposition, and the matter has reached the Supreme Court. The Chief Electoral Office in Delhi has clarified that voters who have received notices will not have their names removed from the electoral roll. The Election Department has said that the notices are only for data correction and verification.
No voter's name will be removed without giving them a full opportunity to be heard and passing an appropriate order. According to official information issued by the Chief Electoral Office, October 29 has been fixed as the last date to dispose of notices and file claims and objections. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4.
What Is The Issue And Why Are Notices Being Issued?
According to the department, BLOs conducted a door-to-door survey and, with the support of political parties, prepared a list of ASDD voters: those who were Absent, Shifted, Dead or had Duplicate entries.
Based on this, the Election Commission published the draft electoral roll on August 31. The list is available on the official CEO Delhi website, at ERO and AEROs' offices, and at all polling stations.
The Commission is issuing notices to voters who could not directly link themselves to the previous SIR list or whose data showed certain logical discrepancies.
The list of people who have received notices, along with the reasons, has been uploaded on the CEO Delhi website. The list has also been displayed at District Election Officers' offices and other designated locations.
Officials said voters who have received notices can submit the required documents and their responses to their respective ERO or ARO. The list of documents prescribed by the Election Commission is indicative and not mandatory.
As statutory authorities, EROs and AEROs will take decisions based on the available documents and reports submitted by BLOs.
Special Camps For Transgender And Homeless People
Special camps are being organised across Delhi to ensure that eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll. The next special camp will be held at all polling station locations on Sunday, September 27, from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Special camps for homeless citizens, transgender people and sex workers will be organised at all night shelters and other settlements on September 23 and 24 from 5 PM to 9 PM. Special arrangements have also been made to assist senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.
Additional AEROs are being deployed in all Assembly constituencies to ensure people do not face inconvenience in disposing of claims and objections.
If an eligible citizen's name is still not included in the draft electoral roll, they can submit Form 6 along with the required documents by September 30. Citizens can submit the application offline to the BLO or ERO, or online through the portal mentioned in the supplied copy and the 'ECINET' mobile app.
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