ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: 900 AEROs To Be Deployed As BLOs Begin Home Visits To Address Voters' Concerns

New Delhi: After issuing notices to several VIPs during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, the process of sending Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to their homes has begun.

Following directions from the Chief Election Commissioner, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar has decided to increase the number of AEROs deployed for this process from 300 to 900. All BLOs have been instructed to visit the homes of voters who have received notices and address their concerns.

BLOs, AEROs and EROs had already been instructed to maintain a list of VIPs and exercise caution while getting their forms filled. At the centres where hearings are being conducted, BLOs have also been asked to inform voters about the documents they need to carry, as per their notices.

Most notices were issued because voters could not be mapped to the previous SIR.

47 Lakh Voter Names Removed, 33 Lakh Notices Issued

According to the information provided, around 47 lakh voter names have been removed from the electoral roll so far during the ongoing SIR process. Authorities have issued notices to around 33 lakh voters because their forms were not filled out correctly.

Those who have received notices include Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, among hundreds of other VIPs.

The SIR process has also been facing continued opposition, and the matter has reached the Supreme Court. The Chief Electoral Office in Delhi has clarified that voters who have received notices will not have their names removed from the electoral roll. The Election Department has said that the notices are only for data correction and verification.

No voter's name will be removed without giving them a full opportunity to be heard and passing an appropriate order. According to official information issued by the Chief Electoral Office, October 29 has been fixed as the last date to dispose of notices and file claims and objections. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4.

What Is The Issue And Why Are Notices Being Issued?

According to the department, BLOs conducted a door-to-door survey and, with the support of political parties, prepared a list of ASDD voters: those who were Absent, Shifted, Dead or had Duplicate entries.