Delhi Shivers At 2.9°C, AQI Remains Poor; Dense Fog Disrupts Trains And Flights

New Delhi: North India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), continued to reel under an intense cold wave and dense fog, disrupting daily life and severely impacting rail and air travel.

Several parts of Delhi recorded near-freezing temperatures, while low visibility caused major delays and cancellations. Air quality also remained a concern, with pollution levels lingering in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories.

Cold Wave Tightens Grip

The national capital and its surrounding areas witnessed another bone-chilling morning, with temperatures dropping sharply across several areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Aya Nagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C, while Palam touched 3°C, among the lowest in recent years.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8°C on Sunday night and forecasters expect it to dip further to around 3°C tonight. The Ridge station registered a minimum of 3.7°C and a maximum of 18.8°C. Cold wave conditions gripped several parts of the city, with minimum temperatures hovering around 3 degrees.

IMD anticipates similar conditions through the day, with chilly winds increasing discomfort. Winds will range between 5-10 kmph on Monday. The minimum temperature will likely remain between 3-5°C, while the maximum may hover around 18-20°C.

A thin layer of fog and smog blanketed areas such as Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan during the early morning hours. This reduced visibility and intensified the chill. Over the past few days, the capital has been witnessing persistently cold conditions. On Sunday morning, Delhi woke to a windy, biting cold spell, with temperatures around 6.6°C in the early hours.

IMD forecasts dry weather for the coming days, with no rainfall expected. Clear skies will prevail between January 12 and 17, though cold wave conditions may persist, especially at night and in the early morning.

Rail And Flight Services Disrupted