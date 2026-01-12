Delhi Shivers At 2.9°C, AQI Remains Poor; Dense Fog Disrupts Trains And Flights
Air India’s Delhi-Kolkata flight was cancelled due to dense fog. IMD forecasts dry weather, with clear skies from January 12-17; cold wave conditions persist.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
New Delhi: North India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), continued to reel under an intense cold wave and dense fog, disrupting daily life and severely impacting rail and air travel.
Several parts of Delhi recorded near-freezing temperatures, while low visibility caused major delays and cancellations. Air quality also remained a concern, with pollution levels lingering in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories.
Cold Wave Tightens Grip
The national capital and its surrounding areas witnessed another bone-chilling morning, with temperatures dropping sharply across several areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Aya Nagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C, while Palam touched 3°C, among the lowest in recent years.
Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8°C on Sunday night and forecasters expect it to dip further to around 3°C tonight. The Ridge station registered a minimum of 3.7°C and a maximum of 18.8°C. Cold wave conditions gripped several parts of the city, with minimum temperatures hovering around 3 degrees.
IMD anticipates similar conditions through the day, with chilly winds increasing discomfort. Winds will range between 5-10 kmph on Monday. The minimum temperature will likely remain between 3-5°C, while the maximum may hover around 18-20°C.
A thin layer of fog and smog blanketed areas such as Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan during the early morning hours. This reduced visibility and intensified the chill. Over the past few days, the capital has been witnessing persistently cold conditions. On Sunday morning, Delhi woke to a windy, biting cold spell, with temperatures around 6.6°C in the early hours.
IMD forecasts dry weather for the coming days, with no rainfall expected. Clear skies will prevail between January 12 and 17, though cold wave conditions may persist, especially at night and in the early morning.
Rail And Flight Services Disrupted
Dense fog significantly impacted rail and air traffic. Visibility dropped sharply during the morning hours. Several trains arriving at major stations, including Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi and Anand Vihar, were delayed. This caused inconvenience to passengers.
At Hazrat Nizamuddin station, Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express (12649) was delayed by about one hour, while Karnataka Superfast Express (12627) arrived 1 hour and 18 minutes late. Hirakund Express (20808) from Odisha reached 1 hour and 34 minutes behind schedule. Geeta Jayanti Express (11841) was delayed by 2 hours and 27 minutes, while Shridham Superfast Express (12192) recorded the longest delay of 3 hours and 34 minutes.
At New Delhi Railway Station, Sirsa Express (14086) was delayed by 1 hour and 42 minutes. Dibrugarh Rajdhani (12430) reached 1 hour and 21 minutes late. Ranchi–New Delhi Rajdhani (12453) was delayed by 1 hour and 51 minutes. Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani (20503) was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.
At Anand Vihar, Jansadharan Express (13257) arrived 2 hours and 10 minutes late, while several other trains faced delays of over an hour.
North Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said, "Due to dense fog, loco pilots find it difficult to spot signals. For safety reasons, train speeds are reduced to avoid accidents. Passenger safety is our top priority."
Fog also disrupted flight operations. Air India Express cancelled its Delhi-Kolkata flight (IX-5645) for the day. Authorities warned that continued fog may further affect rail and air services in the coming hours. Passengers should check real-time updates before travelling.
AQI In ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category
Air pollution remained a major concern, especially for those with respiratory conditions. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 293 at 7 AM on Monday, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category and indicating persistent health risks for at-risk groups and the general public.
In the NCR region, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 298. Gurugram had 302, Ghaziabad 312, Greater Noida 293, and Noida 285. Most areas of Delhi remained in the 200-300 range. Some locations slipped into the ‘Very Poor’ bracket between 300 and 400.
