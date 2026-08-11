ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Second Worst City Globally For Asthma Patients Due To High PM2.5: IQAir

New Delhi: The national capital has emerged as the second-worst city in the world for people with asthma due to the persistently high PM2.5 levels and recurring episodes of severe winter pollution, according to an analysis by IQAir.

The report places Delhi among the three worst cities globally for people with asthma, highlighting its chronic exposure to fine particulate matter and the sharp deterioration in air quality during winter months.

The ranking comes against the backdrop of a wider global air-pollution crisis. More than 260 million people worldwide live with asthma, with only 14% of cities assessed in the 2025 World Air Quality Report meeting the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual PM2.5 guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi was also the world's most polluted major city in 2025, recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 99.6 micrograms per cubic metre, according to IQAir. During winter, PM2.5 levels can rise to around 200 micrograms per cubic metre, while several monitoring stations have recorded AQI levels above 400.

The national capital's pollution burden comes from multiple sources, including vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust and landfill fires. Stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana during autumn and winter further adds to the pollution load, while cooler and stagnant atmospheric conditions trap pollutants close to the ground.

The health impact is already being reflected in hospital data. The government informed the Parliament that more than 2,04,000 respiratory emergencies were attended by six major hospitals in Delhi between 2022 and 2024, with over 30,000 patients requiring hospitalisation.

Respiratory admissions reportedly increase by 15-20% during severe pollution episodes, with children, elderly people, outdoor workers and those suffering from asthma or COPD particularly vulnerable.

Soumya Dutta, former advisory board member of the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network and trustee of MAUSAM, said, "I suffered the first heart problem when the AQI went above 700 (and stayed there for days) in the Anand Vihar area, just before Diwali 2016, and my pulse rate dropped below 40, requiring a pacemaker installation soon."

"PM2.5 directly affects our lungs. Very fine particulates bypass the body's filters in the nose and respiratory tract, and go into the lungs and from there to the bloodstream, causing systemic inflammation," he added.

Dutta said prolonged exposure can aggravate asthma and allergies, impair lung development in children, increase respiratory infections, accelerate COPD and raise the risks of heart attack, stroke and lung cancer.

He added that the effects were not restricted to people with existing respiratory illnesses, warning that even healthy people could develop health problems at the annual pollution levels seen across Delhi-NCR.