Delhi Schools Told To Go Hybrid Till Class 5 As AQI Nears 400
The AQI at 9 am on Saturday stood at 364 (very poor), as compared to 24-hour average AQI of 382 at 4 pm on Friday.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools to conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode in view of worsening air quality in the national capital, where AQI nears 400.
The directive, issued Friday, applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board. All the government and private schools in Delhi will conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either in person or online, it stated.
According to the circular, the decision was taken in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order invoking all actions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect across Delhi-NCR.
#WATCH | Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at Sarai Kale Khan and Sundar Nagar is 378, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026
(Visuals shot at 08:55 am) pic.twitter.com/hp6ELy28Qx
The CAQM on Friday imposed stage three measures in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP. The city's AQI is in the "very poor" category on Saturday with a reading of 364, as per CBCP's Sameer App. The directorate has also asked school heads to immediately inform parents and guardians about the arrangement.
Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) across districts and zones have been asked to visit schools under their jurisdiction to ensure that the directions are implemented smoothly.
The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Saturday stood at 364 (very poor), as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 382 at 4 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB).
As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. Out of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 18 recorded AQI in the severe category on Saturday morning.
According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is expected to reach the severe category on Saturday. Several weather stations saw a slight dip in the minimum temperature. Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degree below the normal and one degree less than Friday.
According to IMD forecast, mostly clear skies are expected for the next few days.
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