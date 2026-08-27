ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Schools Issue H1N1 Advisory As Swine Flu, Seasonal Influenza Cases Rise

New Delhi: Delhi has reported a rise in cases of H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, and seasonal influenza. The Delhi government and the Directorate of Education issued an advisory for all government and private schools across the city.

In view of the increasing transmission, schools have been directed to encourage the use of masks, promote frequent handwashing, and maintain strict hygiene across their campuses.

The health advisory comes as hundreds of schoolchildren gathered at the official residence of Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and tie rakhis to the minister. Meanwhile, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the situation was completely under control and urged parents and residents not to panic.

The Directorate of Education has asked schools to follow the principle of "Healthy School-Healthy Community", with the focus on precautionary measures and preparedness.

According to the advisory, students and staff should be regularly informed about preventive measures through morning assemblies, digital platforms and school notice boards. Schools have also been instructed to maintain high standards of cleanliness in classrooms and other areas. Desks, door handles and other frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned and sanitised regularly.

The advisory also calls for adequate ventilation in classrooms and other indoor spaces to minimise the risk of infection spreading.

Teachers and parents have been advised to remain alert to the early symptoms of H1N1 and seasonal influenza. These include high fever and chills, sore throat, persistent cough, severe body aches and headache, extreme fatigue and weakness, and difficulty breathing.