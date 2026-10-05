Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat, Officials Launch Search Operation
Chinmaya Vidyalaya School in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar received a call regarding a bomb threat at 12:31 pm, following which authorities launched a search operation
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: A bomb threat was received at Chinmaya Vidyalaya School in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Monday, prompting authorities to launch a search operation, an official said.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that a call was received at 12.31 pm on Monday, following which it rushed a fire tender to the spot.
"We received a call regarding a bomb threat received in Chinmaya Vidyalaya. Search operations are ongoing," a DFS officer said.
Further details are awaited.