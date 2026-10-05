ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat, Officials Launch Search Operation

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: A bomb threat was received at Chinmaya Vidyalaya School in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Monday, prompting authorities to launch a search operation, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that a call was received at 12.31 pm on Monday, following which it rushed a fire tender to the spot.