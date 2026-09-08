ETV Bharat / bharat

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: SC-Appointed Amicus Seeks Safety Audit Of PGs, Private Hostels Across Delhi

New Delhi: Two days after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse in south Delhi which left seven people dead, a Supreme Court‑appointed amicus curiae on Tuesday urged the apex court to direct its committee to conduct inspections and safety audits of all PG accommodations, private hostels, and similar student housing facilities near colleges and universities across the national capital.

In his report, amicus curiae senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha said the present incident requires viewing in the context of an earlier building collapse in Satya Niketan in April 2022, in which two persons had lost their lives and four others were injured.

The recurrence of such an incident in the same locality raises serious concerns regarding the effectiveness of the existing mechanism for inspection, identification of dangerous structures and enforcement of building bye-laws, the report said.

Further, it said the latest incident also requires viewing in the context of the larger concentration of PG accommodations and private hostels in areas surrounding colleges and universities in Delhi.

The report added that such establishments often operate from residential properties that may have undergone additions, alterations or changes in use. "The extent to which such premises comply with sanctioned building plans, applicable building bye-laws, permissible land use, structural safety requirements and fire-safety norms requires verification by the competent authorities," it said.

"That, in these circumstances, it would be appropriate that the inspection exercise be extended beyond the areas presently identified by this Hon’ble Court and that the concerned authorities undertake a time-bound inspection and safety audit of PG accommodations, private hostels and similar student-accommodation establishments situated in and around colleges and universities across Delhi," said the report.