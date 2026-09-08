Satya Niketan Building Collapse: SC-Appointed Amicus Seeks Safety Audit Of PGs, Private Hostels Across Delhi
The incident has raised concerns regarding effectiveness of existing mechanism for inspection, identification of dangerous structures and building bye-laws enforcement, the amicus curiae's report said.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Two days after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse in south Delhi which left seven people dead, a Supreme Court‑appointed amicus curiae on Tuesday urged the apex court to direct its committee to conduct inspections and safety audits of all PG accommodations, private hostels, and similar student housing facilities near colleges and universities across the national capital.
In his report, amicus curiae senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha said the present incident requires viewing in the context of an earlier building collapse in Satya Niketan in April 2022, in which two persons had lost their lives and four others were injured.
The recurrence of such an incident in the same locality raises serious concerns regarding the effectiveness of the existing mechanism for inspection, identification of dangerous structures and enforcement of building bye-laws, the report said.
Further, it said the latest incident also requires viewing in the context of the larger concentration of PG accommodations and private hostels in areas surrounding colleges and universities in Delhi.
The report added that such establishments often operate from residential properties that may have undergone additions, alterations or changes in use. "The extent to which such premises comply with sanctioned building plans, applicable building bye-laws, permissible land use, structural safety requirements and fire-safety norms requires verification by the competent authorities," it said.
"That, in these circumstances, it would be appropriate that the inspection exercise be extended beyond the areas presently identified by this Hon’ble Court and that the concerned authorities undertake a time-bound inspection and safety audit of PG accommodations, private hostels and similar student-accommodation establishments situated in and around colleges and universities across Delhi," said the report.
The report mentioned that such an exercise ought to include verification of: (i) sanctioned building plans; (ii) actual construction and number of floors; (iii) basement construction and alterations; (iv) permissible land use; (v) structural safety; (vi) fire-safety compliance; (vii) means of ingress and egress; and (viii) the existence of any dangerous or ruinous condition.
The amicus said the apex court is already hearing the issue of unauthorised and unsafe constructions in Delhi and, in its July 9, 2026 order, had constituted a committee to inspect buildings in Lajpat Nagar, Saket and Malviya Nagar.
The report said this exercise, however, was confined to those areas, and Satya Niketan did not fall within the scope of the inspection directed by this court.
"The inspection of the aforesaid areas was completed on 03.09.2026. During the course of the said inspection, the Committee is stated to have found certain buildings situated in Saidulajab, Saket and Lajpat Nagar to be in a precarious and unsafe condition. The report of the Committee is presently under preparation and is expected to be placed before this Hon’ble Court shortly," said the report.
On March 25, a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan directed a pan-India inquiry into the misuse of residential properties and illegal land-use conversions, while hearing a matter arising from Tamil Nadu. The bench had then voiced grave concerns over rampant violations of building norms and the apparent failure of municipal authorities to curb unauthorised constructions.
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