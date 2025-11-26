Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Performs India's First-Ever Pediatric Kidney Transplant On A 11-YO Boy From UP
In a medical milestone, Safdarjung Hospital performed a successful kidney transplant on an 11-year-old boy, the first such pediatric transplant in any central government hospital.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: An 11-year-old boy, son of a daily wager from Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, has got a new lease of life after doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital here successfully performed the country's first kidney transplant on a child in any central government hospital.
For the family, the successful transplant surgery is nothing less than a dream come true, as they had given up all hope, knowing that such a procedure would have cost no less than Rs 15 lakh in the private sector.
The surgical team was led by Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Director, Professor and Head of Urology and Renal Transplant, along with Professor Dr Neeraj Kumar, while the pediatric kidney transplant team was headed by Dr Shobha Sharma, Director and Professor of Pediatric Nephrology, and comprised Assistant Professor Dr Srinivas Varadhan.
Dr Sandeep Bansal, Director of Safdarjung Hospital, said this is the first time a child has undergone a kidney transplant not only at Safdarjung Hospital but in any central government hospital in the country. "
He further stated that the success of this surgery marks a significant step in the hospital's renal transplant programme.
Dr Shobha Sharma stated that the condition was discovered about a year and a half ago when the child was brought to the pediatric department of Safdarjung Hospital in critical condition and had to be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest. "Kidney failure was diagnosed at that time, and the child has been under the care of the pediatric nephrology division ever since and has been receiving regular dialysis," she said.
Mother Donates Kidney To Child
Dr Pawan Vasudeva explained that pediatric kidney transplantation is a surgical challenge and differs from adult transplantation in several ways, including connecting the donor kidney to the recipient's major vessels and creating space for the adult kidney to comfortably fit within the child's body. "In this case, the donor was the child's 35-year-old mother. She was delighted to see that the kidneys had begun to function properly and normalised. The child's recovery was good. His dialysis has been discontinued and he will be discharged soon," Dr Vasudeva said.
As per sources, the transplant was performed free of cost, and the entire process received continuous support from Director Dr Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba, and Principal Dr Geetika Khanna.
Dr Sandeep Bansal said this transplant, if done in private hospitals, would cost around Rs 15-20 lakh. "Safdarjung Hospital performed it for free. All health services are free here," he said.
"It was heartening to see that the child, whose family was from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and whose father was a daily wage laborer, is now free of dialysis and in good health," he added.
Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said the hospital would provide the child with free immunosuppressive medications. "The medicines are expensive and kidney transplant patients need to continue having those," he said.