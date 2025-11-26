ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Performs India's First-Ever Pediatric Kidney Transplant On A 11-YO Boy From UP

New Delhi: An 11-year-old boy, son of a daily wager from Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, has got a new lease of life after doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital here successfully performed the country's first kidney transplant on a child in any central government hospital.

For the family, the successful transplant surgery is nothing less than a dream come true, as they had given up all hope, knowing that such a procedure would have cost no less than Rs 15 lakh in the private sector.

The surgical team was led by Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Director, Professor and Head of Urology and Renal Transplant, along with Professor Dr Neeraj Kumar, while the pediatric kidney transplant team was headed by Dr Shobha Sharma, Director and Professor of Pediatric Nephrology, and comprised Assistant Professor Dr Srinivas Varadhan.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, Director of Safdarjung Hospital, said this is the first time a child has undergone a kidney transplant not only at Safdarjung Hospital but in any central government hospital in the country. "

He further stated that the success of this surgery marks a significant step in the hospital's renal transplant programme.

Dr Shobha Sharma stated that the condition was discovered about a year and a half ago when the child was brought to the pediatric department of Safdarjung Hospital in critical condition and had to be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest. "Kidney failure was diagnosed at that time, and the child has been under the care of the pediatric nephrology division ever since and has been receiving regular dialysis," she said.