ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Riots: Supreme Court Notice To Delhi Police Over Athar Khan's UAPA Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought the Delhi Police’s reply on a plea by Athar Khan seeking bail in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench led by Justice Kumar issued notice to the police on an appeal filed by Khan challenging the Delhi High Court's July 7 judgment refusing him bail.

"Issue notice. List after eight weeks," the bench said. The high court dismissed Athar’s appeal against the trial court’s January 29 order, observing that he was one of the main conspirators behind the riot deaths and not a mere local‑level operator.

The counsel, representing Athar, sought bail on the grounds that he was a "local-level facilitator" who had been in custody for six years. His counsel further pressed that similarly placed co-accused had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.