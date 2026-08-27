Delhi Riots: Supreme Court Notice To Delhi Police Over Athar Khan's UAPA Bail Plea
Athar Khan challenged the Delhi High Court's July 7 judgment refusing him bail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought the Delhi Police’s reply on a plea by Athar Khan seeking bail in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench led by Justice Kumar issued notice to the police on an appeal filed by Khan challenging the Delhi High Court's July 7 judgment refusing him bail.
"Issue notice. List after eight weeks," the bench said. The high court dismissed Athar’s appeal against the trial court’s January 29 order, observing that he was one of the main conspirators behind the riot deaths and not a mere local‑level operator.
The counsel, representing Athar, sought bail on the grounds that he was a "local-level facilitator" who had been in custody for six years. His counsel further pressed that similarly placed co-accused had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.
The high court had taken note of the Supreme Court's findings on the bail pleas by the co-accused and held that Athar's role was "clearly distinguishable" from those given relief by the apex court.
Citing material including a protected witness statement, the court noted that while others on the WhatsApp group urged non‑violent protest, Athar pressed ahead with his plan for violent action—even to the point of causing death.
The high court observed that Athar’s prima facie role in the riot deaths and destruction of property was established, disqualifying him from bail under the UAPA’s stringent Section 43D(5).
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