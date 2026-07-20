ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: SC Halts HC Order Permitting Devangana Kalita To Inspect Unrelied-Upon Documents

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a Delhi High Court order that permitted Delhi riots-accused Devangana Kalita to inspect unrelied-upon documents in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 riots. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench issued notice to Kalita on a plea filed by the Delhi Police challenging the June 5 high court order.

"You will not conclude your arguments even in 10 years, and then you say there is delay in trial," the bench observed orally. Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that Kalita is not entitled to any document until charges are framed. Raju asked, “What is the purpose of inspection at this stage?”

Referring to the apex court’s judgment, Kalita's lawyer contended that the list of documents not relied upon must also be furnished before the charge is framed. After hearing the submissions, the bench sought a response from Kalita and stayed the Delhi High Court order. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.