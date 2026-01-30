ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Riots Case: Court Grants Interim Bail To Khalid Saifi, Bars Him From Using Social Media

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted 13-day interim bail to 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Khalid Saifi, on several conditions, including refraining from social media. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by 'United Against Hate' founder, Saifi, to attend the wedding of his nephews and observe Ramzan with his family.

In an order dated January 29, the court said, "The applicant (Saifi), upon his release, shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses. Further, the applicant shall not leave the territory of Delhi, NCR, during the period of his interim bail. Further, the applicant shall not contact the Media and will not do any activity or put any material on social media at any cost".

The court granted him the relief from February 6 to February 13, 2026, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties of the like amount.