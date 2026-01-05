'Judgement Is Before You': Umar Khalid's Father On SC Bail Denial
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter.
By PTI
Published : January 5, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid's father, SQR Ilyas, says he has nothing to say about the Supreme Court not giving bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
"I have nothing to say. The judgment is before you," Ilyas said. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad are in the case.
Khalid, Imam, and other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) anti-terror law and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The accused moved the apex court, challenging the Delhi High Court's September 2 order denying them bail in the case.