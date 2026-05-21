ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Riots 2020: HC Grants Bail To Salim Malik In UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Salim Malik in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

The relief was granted by a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain on Malik's appeal challenging a trial court order of January 29 that denied him bail in the case. His counsel argued that he was entitled to bail in view of the Supreme Court granting the relief to identically-placed co-accused Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

Malik was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.