ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Riots 2020: HC Denies Bail To Athar Khan In UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Athar Khan in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain dismissed Athar's appeal challenging the trial court's January 29 order that denied him relief in the case, stating that he was but "one of the main conspirators who conspired to cause deaths during the riots" and not a "mere local-level operator".

Athar's counsel sought bail on the grounds that he was a "local-level facilitator" who had been in custody for six years, and that similarly placed co-accused had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The bench considered the Supreme Court's findings on the bail pleas by the co-accused and held that Athar's role was "clearly distinguishable" from those given relief by the apex court.

It said that the material, including a protected witness's statement, showed that while others on a WhatsApp group chat suggested non-violent protests, Athar "persisted with his objective of engaging in violent protests, to the extent of even causing death".

"The fact that deaths were caused during the said riots cannot be, therefore, a mere matter of coincidence... Despite his teammates repeatedly asking him not to engage in violence, the Appellant refused to obey the same.

"The Appellant, therefore, cannot be held to be a mere local-level operator but one of the main conspirators who conspired to cause deaths during the riots," observed the court in the judgment.

The court was of the opinion that since Athar's role in causing deaths and destruction of private and public property was prima facie established, his case did not pass the strict test for bail under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.