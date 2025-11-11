Red Fort Blast: Amroha Mourns Ashok Kumar And Lokesh Agarwal; Family Of Sharavasti's Dinesh Mishra Engulfed In Grief
DTC conductor, his friend a fertiliser trader, and Chawri Bazar card shop employee leave behind shocked, tearful families.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The grey monotone in Delhi's smog-encased skies on Tuesday morning, which reflected the gloomy mood at LNJP Hospital, has begun to spread across the hinterland. After a nightlong vigil, when hope sneaked into the canopy of fear enveloping the relatives awaiting news of their loved ones outside LNJP Hospital and Kotwali police station, grief engulfed the families of those victims whose bodies got identified one by one as the day progressed.
Ashok Kumar
One of the first bodies to be identified belonged to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor Ashok Kumar, 34, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. He was returning home to his rented house in Jagatpuri after finishing work, when he was caught in the blast.
By Tuesday morning, his family had taken Ashok's mortal remains to Amroha.
Sumati, the sister-in-law of the deceased, informed that Ashok is survived by his family, including two daughters, aged seven and nine, and a six-year-old son.
Bhuri, the sister of the deceased, who wailed uncontrollably, demanded the government extend assistance to raise Ashok's children. "I don't know what happened. He was coming from duty. The government should help, or else I don't know how my sister-in-law will raise her kids," she said.
Lokesh Agarwal
Amroha counted another victim in Monday evening's blast. In fact, Lokesh Agarwal, a fertiliser trader from the Hasanpur area of Amroha, was friends with Ashok. According to Lokesh's family members, he had travelled to Delhi to visit a relative admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. On his way back, he stopped to meet Ashok near the Red Fort Metro Station, where he too was caught by the blast.
Family members said they learnt of Lokesh's death after a call was received from the last-dialled number on his mobile phone, which was traced by Delhi Police. The explosion was so intense that both men died on the spot.
Hasanpur MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi confirmed the deaths and expressed deep grief over the incident. "Lokesh had gone to Delhi to meet his friend Ashok. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in the powerful explosion near the Red Fort. This is an irreparable loss for their families," the legislator said.
Dinesh Mishra
The family of Dinesh Mishra, who live in Chikni Purwa Ganesh Pur under Ikouna Police Station of UP's Shravasti, received the devastating news from his brother, who also lives and works in Delhi.
On Tuesday morning, the family went into mourning after receiving news of Dinesh's death. His father, Bhurai, said, "Saw the news on TV and tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. It was only when I spoke to Dinesh's brother, who lives in Delhi, that I found out about his death."
Dinesh had been living in Delhi for around 12 years and working at a card shop in Chawri Bazar. His wife, Reena, and their two daughters and son, are in shock.
"Dinesh was a hardworking man who had gone to Delhi to earn a living for his family. We still cannot believe he is no longer with us. His body is being brought back from Delhi for final rites," said his father with tears in his eyes. (with PTI, ANI inputs)
