Red Fort Blast: Amroha Mourns Ashok Kumar And Lokesh Agarwal; Family Of Sharavasti's Dinesh Mishra Engulfed In Grief

Police personnel near an area covered with white cloth in view of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The grey monotone in Delhi's smog-encased skies on Tuesday morning, which reflected the gloomy mood at LNJP Hospital, has begun to spread across the hinterland. After a nightlong vigil, when hope sneaked into the canopy of fear enveloping the relatives awaiting news of their loved ones outside LNJP Hospital and Kotwali police station, grief engulfed the families of those victims whose bodies got identified one by one as the day progressed.

Ashok Kumar

One of the first bodies to be identified belonged to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor Ashok Kumar, 34, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. He was returning home to his rented house in Jagatpuri after finishing work, when he was caught in the blast.

By Tuesday morning, his family had taken Ashok's mortal remains to Amroha.

Sumati, the sister-in-law of the deceased, informed that Ashok is survived by his family, including two daughters, aged seven and nine, and a six-year-old son.

Bhuri, the sister of the deceased, who wailed uncontrollably, demanded the government extend assistance to raise Ashok's children. "I don't know what happened. He was coming from duty. The government should help, or else I don't know how my sister-in-law will raise her kids," she said.

Lokesh Agarwal

Amroha counted another victim in Monday evening's blast. In fact, Lokesh Agarwal, a fertiliser trader from the Hasanpur area of Amroha, was friends with Ashok. According to Lokesh's family members, he had travelled to Delhi to visit a relative admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. On his way back, he stopped to meet Ashok near the Red Fort Metro Station, where he too was caught by the blast.