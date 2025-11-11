Delhi Blast: Shah Chairs Security Review Meeting
The home minister has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort that left 12 people dead, sources said. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date.
DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attended the meeting virtually. During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast. The home minister has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.
The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the blast site and met the victims at the LNJP Hospital, spoke to the Delhi police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation. A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified.
