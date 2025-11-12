ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Mobile Dump Data Shows Arrested Doctor Recced Red Fort Area In January

Security personnel at an area covered with white cloth near Red Fort after a blast on Monday that claimed the lives of 12 people and injured several, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module busted recently, had conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, police analysing his mobile dump data said.

They said they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ongoing analysis of dump data retrieved from Dr Muzammil's mobile phone showed his repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January.

"These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26," the officer said. He said Dr Muzammil, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, visited the Red Fort multiple times to study the security arrangements and crowd density patterns. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas.