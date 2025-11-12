ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Special Cell Detains Faridabad Car Dealer Who Sold Hyundai i20 Car Used In Explosion

New Delhi: As probe into Monday's car blast near Delhi's Red Fort widens, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained a Faridabad car dealer in connection with the sale of the vehicle used in the explosion. The Delhi Police has also directed all second-hand car dealers in Delhi and surrounding states to share details of recent vehicle sales.

According to police, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza in Sector 37, Faridabad, was detained late Monday night with the assistance of Faridabad police. Amit allegedly facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in the powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring several others. Amit is reportedly being questioned. The investigation team is tracing the entire chain of ownership of the Hyundai i20 car and ascertaining how it came into the possession of the suspect, Dr Umar Nabi.

Umar, a resident of Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was working as an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. He is believed to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the blast near the Red Fort.

“We are verifying who brought the car to his(Amit's) showroom and through whom Dr. Umar Nabi came in contact with," a police official associated with the investigation of the Red Fort blast case told ETV Bharat.

Delhi Car Blast Probe And Driver Umar's Possible Suicide Mission

Investigators are probing Umar's possible suicide mission role in the blast case by matching his family's DNA with the remains at the explosion site. Apart from Umar, Dr Muzammil Ganie, who happens to be from Umar's village, and another Dr Adeel Rather from Anantnag were arrested by joint teams of police from states from Al-Falah University in Faridabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh respectively where they were currently working. The arrested accused are said to be part of a white-collar multi-state terror module and linked to the Delhi car blast case.