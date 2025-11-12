Delhi Red Fort Blast: Special Cell Detains Faridabad Car Dealer Who Sold Hyundai i20 Car Used In Explosion
The car dealer was was detained late Monday night in connection with the sale of the car used in the blast which killed 12 people.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:51 PM IST
New Delhi: As probe into Monday's car blast near Delhi's Red Fort widens, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained a Faridabad car dealer in connection with the sale of the vehicle used in the explosion. The Delhi Police has also directed all second-hand car dealers in Delhi and surrounding states to share details of recent vehicle sales.
According to police, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza in Sector 37, Faridabad, was detained late Monday night with the assistance of Faridabad police. Amit allegedly facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in the powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring several others. Amit is reportedly being questioned. The investigation team is tracing the entire chain of ownership of the Hyundai i20 car and ascertaining how it came into the possession of the suspect, Dr Umar Nabi.
Umar, a resident of Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was working as an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. He is believed to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the blast near the Red Fort.
“We are verifying who brought the car to his(Amit's) showroom and through whom Dr. Umar Nabi came in contact with," a police official associated with the investigation of the Red Fort blast case told ETV Bharat.
Delhi Car Blast Probe And Driver Umar's Possible Suicide Mission
Investigators are probing Umar's possible suicide mission role in the blast case by matching his family's DNA with the remains at the explosion site. Apart from Umar, Dr Muzammil Ganie, who happens to be from Umar's village, and another Dr Adeel Rather from Anantnag were arrested by joint teams of police from states from Al-Falah University in Faridabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh respectively where they were currently working. The arrested accused are said to be part of a white-collar multi-state terror module and linked to the Delhi car blast case.
Verification Campaign Launched
The Special Cell is also examining dealership records, transaction logs, and CCTV footage to identify intermediaries who may have been involved in the sale and transfer of the car. Delhi Police has launched a verification campaign involving all used car dealerships operating in and around the national capital.
A senior police officer stated that all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Delhi's districts have been instructed to hold meetings with local car dealers and direct their Station House Officers (SHOs) to re-examine sales and purchase records. The officer said that the SHOs have been instructed to visit car dealerships in their jurisdictions and check documents related to recently sold or transferred vehicles. They have been asked to collect details of buyers, especially those from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and identify any suspicious transactions.
Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police have also been asked to conduct a parallel verification in their respective areas adjacent to the national capital. The aim is to identify vehicles that may have been purchased using fake identities or through cash transactions that bypass standard verification procedures.
Advisory for dealers
Meanwhile, authorities have held a meeting with several car dealers in Delhi to strengthen coordination and ensure compliance with vehicle verification norms. "Dealers have been advised to maintain proper sale-purchase records and verify the buyer's credentials such as Aadhaar, driving license and address proof before handing over any vehicle," a police officer said. They have also been asked to immediately report any suspicious buyer or transaction to the police. As the investigation into the Red Fort blast intensifies, the Special Cell is expected to question more people connected to the transaction.
