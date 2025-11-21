ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast: LG Orders Strict Monitoring of Ammonium Nitrate, Security Audits In Markets and ISBTs

Delhi LG directed police to conduct a rigorous security audit of busy markets and ISBTs to track CCTV camera coverage and deployment of security personnel.

FILE- Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
FILE- Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Days after a deadly blast near the Red Fort claimed 15 lives, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has issued a series of strict directions to boost the national capital's security preparedness. In written orders to the police commissioner and chief secretary on November 19, the LG asked the police to maintain a digital record of all entities buying or selling ammonium nitrate beyond a fixed limit.

The record should include photographs of buyers and sellers, apart from other relevant details. He also directed the police to undertake rigorous security audits of busy markets and ISBTs, days after a blast near the Red Fort claimed 15 lives.

Police have also been instructed to hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms, including Meta and X, for a scientific tracking of radicalised content aimed a brainwashing citizens.

"The police commissioner has also been asked to strengthen human and technical intelligence with a focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation. Community outreach and citizen engagement should also be enhanced for more robust preventive policing," a Raj Niwas official said, citing the communications.

Saxena also directed police to conduct a rigorous security audit of busy markets and ISBTs to track CCTV camera coverage and deployment of security personnel.

The administration has been asked to create a central data repository, containing records of doctors and para-medical staff engaged by hospitals, especially private facilities, along with details of their medical degrees.

"In cases where medical professionals have secured degrees from foreign countries, information should also be shared with the police department for secondary background checks," the official said.

They have also been asked to hold a consultation exercise with all digital platforms and financiers engaged in the sale and purchase of vehicles, especially second-hand vehicles.

"Clear directions should be given that under no circumstances will vehicles be allowed to ply where the actual owner is different from the registered owner. This problem is reportedly most acute in cases of autorickshaws, where the permit holder is different from the actual owner," the official said.

The November 10 blast, which was triggered by a "suicide bomber", came shortly after an interstate "white-collar" terror module was uncovered with the recovery of a huge cache of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

