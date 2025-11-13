ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Toll In Delhi Blast Mounts To 13 As Another Injured Succumbs At LNJP Hospital

A victim of the blast near Red Fort is being taken to the mortuary of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, PTI reported, quoting an official.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said. According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said. With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.

Meanwhile, the DNA test of samples collected from the explosion site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded on Monday, police sources said on Thursday. The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination, the sources said, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.