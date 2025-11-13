Death Toll In Delhi Blast Mounts To 13 As Another Injured Succumbs At LNJP Hospital
The deceased has been identified as Bilal.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
New Delhi: The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, PTI reported, quoting an official.
The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said. According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said. With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.
Meanwhile, the DNA test of samples collected from the explosion site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded on Monday, police sources said on Thursday. The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination, the sources said, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.
"The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," PTI reported, quoting a source. "His DNA sample matched 100 per cent with that of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt about his presence in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from inside the mangled remains of the i20," sources said.
The blast occurred on Monday evening close to one of India’s most iconic monuments, raising alarm over the breach in the high-security zone surrounding the Red Fort.
Also read: