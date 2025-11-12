Delhi Red Fort Blast: Doctors Radicalised In Two Telegram Groups, Says Intel
Top landmarks including Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple were on the target list of the terrorists.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Investigation into the Delhi bomb blast traced the origin of the Faridabad terror module involving the arrested doctors to two Telegram groups, including Farzandan-e-Darul Uloom (Deoband) and Umar bin Khattab.
The two groups are believed to have played a key role in radicalising the doctors. Dr Umar Nabi, according to the sources, and Imam Irfan Ahmad Wagah, the cleric from Shopian who is believed to be behind the radicalisation of the arrested doctors, began their interaction through one of these groups.
While the initial conversations on the groups focused on “Kashmir’s Aazadi” and the “suppression of Kashmiris,” it later shifted to global jihad and retribution.
According to the sources, Dr Umar, along with the arrested doctors Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, is reported to have been part of a 9-10-member terror logistics network, comprising five to six doctors.
The arrested doctors are alleged to have exploited their professional positions to procure materials, assemble explosives and coordinate operations for the network.
Investigation so far has revealed that the terrorists wanted to carry out a series of attacks in Delhi on the lines of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Top landmarks in the national capital, including the Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple, were on the target list of the terrorists.
Several important railway stations and shopping malls across the country were also on the hit list of the terrorists, the investigation revealed.
Meanwhile, Indian agencies have sped up investigations into potential infiltrations along West Bengal’s border districts following the Red Fort blast.
The agencies are also probing ISI-backed Bangladeshi terror groups HuJI, ABT, JMB and HuT for plotting large-scale infiltration into India through the bordering districts of West Bengal.
As many as 2688 infiltrators coming from Bangladesh were intercepted by the BSF along the India-Bangladesh border in the last three years.
According to the intelligence report, ISI has instructed the Bangladesh-based outfits to unite and revive sleeper cells.
What has worried the Indian security agencies is the fact that on October 30, Lashkar commander Saifullah Saif said that Hafiz Saeed’s top aide is operating from East Pakistan (Bangladesh), plotting to push terrorism into India.
Addressing a gathering at the Defence Companions and Wahlibat Conference in Basti Ali Di Goth, Khairpur Tamiwali in the Bahawalpur District of Punjab province, Saifullah reportedly incited the crowd to join jihad.
“The report assumes many more security implications for India. In fact, after India’s strike against terrorism during Operation Sindoor, the terrorist organisations are desperate to make their presence,” said renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna to ETV Bharat.
According to Khanna, Indian security agencies are well prepared to handle any kind of unforeseen situation.
“Our border guarding agencies, especially BSF and Assam Rifles, are always on their toes to stop all infiltration attempts. In addition, the central security agencies are working in tandem with all other agencies,” Khanna said.
