Delhi Red Fort Blast: Doctors Radicalised In Two Telegram Groups, Says Intel

Investigators examine the spot where a car blast killed 12 people any many others injured near Red Fort in Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Investigation into the Delhi bomb blast traced the origin of the Faridabad terror module involving the arrested doctors to two Telegram groups, including Farzandan-e-Darul Uloom (Deoband) and Umar bin Khattab.

The two groups are believed to have played a key role in radicalising the doctors. Dr Umar Nabi, according to the sources, and Imam Irfan Ahmad Wagah, the cleric from Shopian who is believed to be behind the radicalisation of the arrested doctors, began their interaction through one of these groups.

While the initial conversations on the groups focused on “Kashmir’s Aazadi” and the “suppression of Kashmiris,” it later shifted to global jihad and retribution.

According to the sources, Dr Umar, along with the arrested doctors Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, is reported to have been part of a 9-10-member terror logistics network, comprising five to six doctors.

The arrested doctors are alleged to have exploited their professional positions to procure materials, assemble explosives and coordinate operations for the network.

Investigation so far has revealed that the terrorists wanted to carry out a series of attacks in Delhi on the lines of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Top landmarks in the national capital, including the Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple, were on the target list of the terrorists.

Several important railway stations and shopping malls across the country were also on the hit list of the terrorists, the investigation revealed.

Meanwhile, Indian agencies have sped up investigations into potential infiltrations along West Bengal’s border districts following the Red Fort blast.