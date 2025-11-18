Delhi Red Fort Blast Toll Rises To 15; Investigation Reveals Strong Terror Network
Published : November 18, 2025 at 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The death toll from the November 10 car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort has risen to 15 after two more victims died during treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital (NJP), police said on Tuesday.
As per Delhi Police, one of the victims died on Sunday, while another injured person, identified as 50-year-old Vinay Pathak, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Earlier, another victim named Bilal had died last Thursday, taking the toll from 12 to 13. With the latest fatalities, the total number of deceased has now reached 15.
Hospital sources said several other injured persons are in critical condition and are being monitored by a team of specialists. An autopsy of the latest deceased will be conducted soon, police said.
Last Monday's high-intensity explosion had left the area around the Red Fort severely damaged, prompting a major multi-agency investigation. New details released by investigators indicate a well-organised terror module behind the attack. Officials said the group was allegedly led by Dr Umar Un Nabi, who created an encrypted Signal communication group about three months ago. The group reportedly used special characters to avoid easy detection. Nabi added several other members including Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan to this channel for secure and internal coordination.
A major breakthrough came when a cache of weapons, including a Krinkov rifle and a pistol, was found in the car of Dr Shaheen, another key suspect. Investigators say Umar bought these weapons and handed them over to Irfan in 2024. Dr Shaheen had earlier seen the same weapons during a visit to Mufti Irfan's accommodation with Dr Muzammil. Officials suspect he may have been the largest financier of the group's activities, contributing funds for weapons, recruitment, and logistics.
Delhi Police identified the bomber as Dr Umar Un Nabi after forensic DNA tests matched his samples with those of his mother. In a related development, another accused, Aamir Rashid Ali, was remanded to NIA custody for 10 days on Monday, where investigators expect more important information to emerge.
