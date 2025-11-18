ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Red Fort Blast Toll Rises To 15; Investigation Reveals Strong Terror Network

Police personnel at the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The death toll from the November 10 car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort has risen to 15 after two more victims died during treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital (NJP), police said on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police, one of the victims died on Sunday, while another injured person, identified as 50-year-old Vinay Pathak, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Earlier, another victim named Bilal had died last Thursday, taking the toll from 12 to 13. With the latest fatalities, the total number of deceased has now reached 15.

Hospital sources said several other injured persons are in critical condition and are being monitored by a team of specialists. An autopsy of the latest deceased will be conducted soon, police said.