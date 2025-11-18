ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Red Fort Blast Toll Rises To 15; Investigation Reveals Strong Terror Network

Hospital sources said several other injured persons are in critical condition and are being monitored by a team of specialists.

Police confirm new fatalities from the Red Fort Blast as probes uncover weapon movement, financial links and encrypted communication within the terror network.
Police personnel at the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 11:56 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The death toll from the November 10 car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort has risen to 15 after two more victims died during treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital (NJP), police said on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police, one of the victims died on Sunday, while another injured person, identified as 50-year-old Vinay Pathak, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Earlier, another victim named Bilal had died last Thursday, taking the toll from 12 to 13. With the latest fatalities, the total number of deceased has now reached 15.

Hospital sources said several other injured persons are in critical condition and are being monitored by a team of specialists. An autopsy of the latest deceased will be conducted soon, police said.

Last Monday's high-intensity explosion had left the area around the Red Fort severely damaged, prompting a major multi-agency investigation. New details released by investigators indicate a well-organised terror module behind the attack. Officials said the group was allegedly led by Dr Umar Un Nabi, who created an encrypted Signal communication group about three months ago. The group reportedly used special characters to avoid easy detection. Nabi added several other members including Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan to this channel for secure and internal coordination.

A major breakthrough came when a cache of weapons, including a Krinkov rifle and a pistol, was found in the car of Dr Shaheen, another key suspect. Investigators say Umar bought these weapons and handed them over to Irfan in 2024. Dr Shaheen had earlier seen the same weapons during a visit to Mufti Irfan's accommodation with Dr Muzammil. Officials suspect he may have been the largest financier of the group's activities, contributing funds for weapons, recruitment, and logistics.

Delhi Police identified the bomber as Dr Umar Un Nabi after forensic DNA tests matched his samples with those of his mother. In a related development, another accused, Aamir Rashid Ali, was remanded to NIA custody for 10 days on Monday, where investigators expect more important information to emerge.

Also Read

  1. NIA Arrests Another Kashmir Resident In Delhi Blast Case; 'Worked Closely With' Suicide Bomber Umar
  2. Delhi Blast Case: NIA Interrogates ‘Correctional Home’ Inmate In Bengal
  3. Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Absconding Brother Of Al-Falah University Chairman After 25 Years In Fraud Case

TAGGED:

DELHI CAR BLAST
AL FALAH UNIVERSITY
DELHI RED FORT BLAST
DELHI POLICE
DELHI BLAST DEATH TOLL RISES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.