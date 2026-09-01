ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Records Poorest August Air Quality In Three Years, Despite Above-Normal Monsoon Rainfall

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated unusually in August 2026 despite the capital receiving above-normal monsoon rainfall, with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data indicating that the month recorded its poorest August air quality in three years.

According to an analysis of CPCB's daily air-quality data, Delhi's monthly average AQI stood around 92, compared with 89 in August 2025 and 72 in August 2024. The city did not record a single day in the "Good" category, while 19 days were classified as "Satisfactory" and 11 as "Moderate".

The deterioration became more pronounced towards the end of the month, with AQI readings in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) moving into the "Poor" range and crossing 200 at several points between August 27 and 31.

Delhi sky after rainfall (ANI)

The trend is particularly significant because August is generally considered one of Delhi's cleaner months due to the monsoon, when rainfall and winds wash pollutants out and improve atmospheric dispersion.

However, experts said surplus rainfall alone does not guarantee clean air, particularly when rain is unevenly distributed and atmospheric conditions remain stagnant.

Former UN Climate Technology Centre and Network Advisory Board member and environmentalist Soumya Dutta told ETV Bharat, "Delhi had an above-average air pollution level in August 2026, despite having a much higher than average rainfall month; the Safdarjung station recorded a monthly rainfall of 354.1 mm compared to an average of 222.9 mm. This should have made Delhi air cleaner than average, yet the average AQI was close to 100."

He, however, pointed out that the picture was more complicated, noting that 19 days in August were classified as "Satisfactory" under CPCB norms, with many of those days coinciding with good rainfall.

Why Did Rain Fail To Clean Delhi's Air?

Dutta said the apparent paradox highlights the persistence of Delhi's internal pollution sources. He said, "Delhi's internal air pollution sources are stubbornly persistent: Over a crore internal combustion vehicles, millions of kitchens, widespread garbage burning, waste-to-energy plants. The moment the cleansing rains and winds stop, the pollution comes back and hangs thick."

According to him, weak winds were another major factor. Even when rain temporarily removed pollutants, the absence of strong winds meant that emissions generated within the city and surrounding region could not disperse effectively.

The third factor was high relative humidity and increased water vapour, which can contribute to the formation and growth of particulate pollution through atmospheric chemical processes.

Dutta also highlighted unusually warm nights. The average minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 26.8°C in August, which he said was the highest since 2018, barring 2023.

Higher night-time temperatures can influence atmospheric stability and vertical mixing, potentially preventing pollutants from dispersing upwards.

Dutta added that transboundary pollution from 11 coal-based power plants in nearby states could also have contributed to Delhi's elevated pollution levels.

Kartavya Path after rainfall (ANI)

Rainfall Was Surplus, But Unevenly Distributed

Climate scientist and visiting faculty at TERI School of Advanced Studies, S N Mishra, said August's pollution levels demonstrate why rainfall and air quality cannot be viewed in isolation.

"Delhi's poor air quality in Aug is a clear reminder that rainfall alone does not guarantee clean air. Although Delhi received surplus rainfall, its distribution was highly uneven, with only a few heavy rainfall episodes. For much of the month, conditions remained conducive to pollution accumulation, and the AQI stayed close to 100," Mishra said.

He said wind conditions were particularly important, not just over Delhi but across the wider NCR region.

According to Mishra, Rajasthan remained largely dry during parts of the month, while sections of Punjab also experienced relatively dry conditions. Frequent north-westerly winds could therefore transport dust and other pollutants towards Delhi-NCR. Weak monsoon circulation and relatively dry conditions to the west also reduced the effectiveness of natural dispersion.

"Added to this is the persistent problem of local emissions, particularly vehicular tailpipe emissions, dust and other urban sources. These emissions continue irrespective of rainfall and can quickly build up when atmospheric ventilation is poor," he said.

Mishra said the August experience showed that "rain surplus" and "clean air" are not synonymous.

"What matters is the timing, intensity and spatial distribution of rainfall, along with wind speed and direction and the overall regional atmospheric circulation," he said.

He warned that as Delhi moves towards the post-monsoon and winter seasons, pollution-control efforts will have to become more focused and regionally coordinated.

Humidity, Stagnant Air Add To Pollution Burden

Shailender Kumar, environmentalist and academic councillor at IGNOU, Delhi, described the August episode as a case of meteorological conditions overriding rainfall's usual cleansing effect.