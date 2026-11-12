Delhi Records Highest AQI Among Tracked Cities At 325; Gurugram Follows At 319
Several other urban centres reported comparatively cleaner air, with Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar emerging as the cleanest among the tracked cities, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Air quality across major Indian cities continues to show a significant regional divide, with Delhi recording the highest pollution levels among the tracked cities on Thursday. The national capital registered an AQI of 325, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, while Gurugram followed closely at 319.
In contrast, several other urban centres reported comparatively cleaner air, with Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar emerging as the cleanest among the tracked cities.
Delhi-NCR Continues To Face High Pollution
Delhi's AQI currently stands at 325, reflecting a deterioration of 19 points compared with November 11, when it was recorded at 313. The city's air quality has fluctuated over the past three days, falling from 344 on November 9 to 299 on November 10 before rising again.
Gurugram recorded an AQI of 319, remaining in the 'Very Poor' category despite a gradual improvement from 345 on November 9 to 301 on November 11.
Among other NCR cities, Noida registered an AQI of 288, followed by Ghaziabad at 285 and Greater Noida at 251. All three remained in the 'Poor' category. Greater Noida continued to report the lowest pollution levels among the tracked NCR cities.
Pollution Hotspots: IIT Delhi Records 418
A closer look at monitoring stations across Delhi reveals alarming pollution levels in several parts of the capital. IIT Delhi recorded the highest station-level AQI at 418, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 413 and ITO at 401. All three locations were in the 'Severe' category.
North Campus recorded an AQI of 397, while Pusa registered 392. Other highly polluted locations included Chandni Chowk (388), NSIT Dwarka (387), JNU (381), Burari Crossing (379), Punjabi Bagh (374), DTU (371) and Chhawla (370).
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Show Slightly Better AQI
Mumbai recorded an AQI of 147, while Navi Mumbai registered 142 on November 12, placing both in the 'Moderate' category.
According to the Sameer app, Navi Mumbai's AQI stood at 160 on November 9, improved to 130 on November 10 and rose slightly to 134 on November 11 before reaching 142 on November 12. Despite this marginal increase, pollution levels remain considerably lower than those recorded in Delhi-NCR.
Other Major Cities Report Moderate Air Quality
Among the other tracked cities, Patna recorded an AQI of 197, followed by Pune at 163, Ahmedabad at 148 and Agra at 145. Ahmednagar reported a relatively lower reading of 117.
Gandhinagar emerged as the cleanest among all the tracked urban centres, with an AQI of 106. Its air quality improved significantly from 225 on November 9 to 131 on November 10 and 103 on November 11.
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