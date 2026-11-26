Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season; Rain Alert For South, Fog Warning For North India
Fog is likely to reduce visibility across parts of North and Northeast India; IMD has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms across southern states, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
New Delhi: People travelling to work, children attending school or planning outdoor activities may face changing weather conditions across India over the next few days.
Southern parts of the country are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms, whereas dense fog could reduce visibility in northern and northeastern regions.
Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have dropped below normal in several areas, bringing colder mornings to parts of the country. Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the South, along with dense fog in several northern and northeastern regions.
Weather Alert Across India
South India: Rainfall is expected to continue across the southern peninsula over the coming days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to receive showers between November 26 and December 1. Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep may experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, while parts of Karnataka are also likely to receive rain.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected. Winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Kerala and Mahe may experience winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.
Rainfall has already been recorded across the region. Nellore received 5 cm, while Puducherry and Kanyakumari recorded 4 cm each. Kozhikode also received 4 cm, followed by 3 cm in Tiruchirappalli.
North India: Morning commuters in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab may face reduced visibility as dense fog is likely at isolated places. Himachal Pradesh may also experience similar conditions over the coming days.
Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the ongoing season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, settling at 9 degrees Celsius. This was 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.2 degrees lower than Tuesday.
The minimum temperature declined by 0.6 degrees at Lodhi Road and 0.3 degrees at the Ridge on Wednesday. Ayanagar recorded a marginal increase of 0.2 degrees, while Palam witnessed no change.
No rainfall was reported at any of the five weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. Of Delhi's 59 weather stations, 56 were operational at 9:05 am.
In other parts of North India, minimum temperatures have remained below normal across several areas. Temperatures were 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at a few places across the region, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
East Rajasthan recorded temperatures 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal at a few places. Sikar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius across India's plains.
Northeast India: Dense fog is likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura. Such conditions have already been reported in the region, with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura witnessing dense fog.
Moderate fog was also observed in parts of Assam and Meghalaya. Odisha may experience dense fog at isolated places.
East India: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive rainfall over the coming days. Isolated to scattered showers are expected initially, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 27 and December 1. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on December 1.
West and Central India: West and Central India are likely to remain largely dry, with no significant weather activity expected during the week.
However, minimum temperatures have remained below normal in several areas. West and East Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures more than 5 degrees Celsius below normal at isolated places. Parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Saurashtra and Kutch also experienced lower-than-normal minimum temperatures.
In contrast, Kochi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius.
Weather Systems Influencing Conditions
Several atmospheric systems are influencing weather conditions across the country. A western disturbance is present as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over Lakshadweep and nearby areas.
Another trough extends from the Gulf of Mannar towards the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast. Cyclonic circulations have also been identified over South Bangladesh, Gujarat, adjoining southwest Rajasthan and areas near north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.
With rainfall expected in the southern peninsula and fog likely across parts of northern and northeastern India, people may need to plan their journeys according to local weather conditions. Those in areas under thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warnings should remain alert to changing conditions.
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