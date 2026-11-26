ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season; Rain Alert For South, Fog Warning For North India

New Delhi: People travelling to work, children attending school or planning outdoor activities may face changing weather conditions across India over the next few days.

Southern parts of the country are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms, whereas dense fog could reduce visibility in northern and northeastern regions.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have dropped below normal in several areas, bringing colder mornings to parts of the country. Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the South, along with dense fog in several northern and northeastern regions.

Shikaras are seen on Dal Lake as the city records its coldest night of the season at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day in Srinagar on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. (IANS)

Weather Alert Across India

South India: Rainfall is expected to continue across the southern peninsula over the coming days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to receive showers between November 26 and December 1. Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep may experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, while parts of Karnataka are also likely to receive rain.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected. Winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Kerala and Mahe may experience winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Rainfall has already been recorded across the region. Nellore received 5 cm, while Puducherry and Kanyakumari recorded 4 cm each. Kozhikode also received 4 cm, followed by 3 cm in Tiruchirappalli.

North India: Morning commuters in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab may face reduced visibility as dense fog is likely at isolated places. Himachal Pradesh may also experience similar conditions over the coming days.

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the ongoing season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, settling at 9 degrees Celsius. This was 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.2 degrees lower than Tuesday.

The minimum temperature declined by 0.6 degrees at Lodhi Road and 0.3 degrees at the Ridge on Wednesday. Ayanagar recorded a marginal increase of 0.2 degrees, while Palam witnessed no change.

No rainfall was reported at any of the five weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. Of Delhi's 59 weather stations, 56 were operational at 9:05 am.

In other parts of North India, minimum temperatures have remained below normal across several areas. Temperatures were 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at a few places across the region, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.