Delhi Reclaims 100 Acres By Processing Garbage Heaps At Landfill Sites
The government plans to establish four new waste-to-energy plants to prevent future accumulation of garbage heaps.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has started reclaiming precious land by processing garbage heaps at Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur landfills. It has processed around 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste and reclaimed 100 acres so far. The initiative has helped provide a better and cleaner environment to the people living around these areas.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that in accordance with her promise, the government is working on a scientific roadmap with dedication and a time-bound methodology. Apart from removing existing garbage heaps, it is preparing to prevent such a situation from recurring in the future.
Rekha Gupta disclosed that around 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been processed in Okhla reclaiming 35 acres of land. At Bhalswa, around 1.02 crore metric tonnes has been processed to reclaim 45 acres and in Ghazipur, around 44 lakh metric tonnes has been processed to reclaim 20 acres.
She added that the work of removing garbage heaps is having a positive impact on the lives of the people living in these areas. “People who pass through these areas daily are now seeing a better environment and the quality of life of the people living nearby is also improving. A clean and better environment will promote a healthy lifestyle. In a national capital like Delhi, clearing such a large area of land from garbage heaps and making it usable again is a significant achievement. The government's aim is to make these areas cleaner and more livable,” she said.
She said that non-degradable material generated after waste processing in Ghazipur is also being utilised to fill low-lying areas and create bases for roads. This has ensured both scientific processing of waste and the utilization of the material obtained from processing. The government’s working model is to plan for the future needs and preparations have been completed to establish four new waste-to-energy plants in Delhi.
Once these plants are complete, they will develop the capacity to process Delhi's daily waste at the same pace, preventing waste accumulation to form new heaps mountains. The Delhi government claims to be focused on the scientific management of all types of waste.
The Chief Minister said that the government's goal is to make Delhi clean, healthy and sustainable. “This progress in removing garbage heaps in Delhi is a result of the government's commitment and timely approach. This is an example of how a single vote from the public can change government priorities and result in visible results on the ground,” she said.
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