ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Reclaims 100 Acres By Processing Garbage Heaps At Landfill Sites

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started reclaiming precious land by processing garbage heaps at Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur landfills. It has processed around 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste and reclaimed 100 acres so far. The initiative has helped provide a better and cleaner environment to the people living around these areas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that in accordance with her promise, the government is working on a scientific roadmap with dedication and a time-bound methodology. Apart from removing existing garbage heaps, it is preparing to prevent such a situation from recurring in the future.

Rekha Gupta disclosed that around 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been processed in Okhla reclaiming 35 acres of land. At Bhalswa, around 1.02 crore metric tonnes has been processed to reclaim 45 acres and in Ghazipur, around 44 lakh metric tonnes has been processed to reclaim 20 acres.

She added that the work of removing garbage heaps is having a positive impact on the lives of the people living in these areas. “People who pass through these areas daily are now seeing a better environment and the quality of life of the people living nearby is also improving. A clean and better environment will promote a healthy lifestyle. In a national capital like Delhi, clearing such a large area of ​​land from garbage heaps and making it usable again is a significant achievement. The government's aim is to make these areas cleaner and more livable,” she said.