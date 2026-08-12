ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight Cancelled After AC Failure, Over 100 Passengers Refuse To Fly

New Delhi: Chaos broke out on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune after the aircraft's air-conditioning (AC) system reportedly stopped working, leaving passengers struggling with intense heat and humidity.

SpiceJet flight SG-105 was scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for Pune on Tuesday night. The flight was scheduled for around 9.45 PM, but its departure was initially delayed until around 10.30 PM. Passengers were then allowed to board the aircraft.

However, shortly after boarding, passengers began complaining that the AC system was not functioning properly. As the heat and humidity inside the aircraft increased, several passengers alleged that conditions became so uncomfortable that they felt it was difficult to breathe.

More than 100 passengers subsequently refused to fly and demanded that the aircraft be brought back to the bay. Following the protest, the aircraft was returned to the bay.

Around 150 passengers were affected by the incident, following which the Delhi-Pune flight was eventually cancelled. Passengers had to wait at the airport for several hours, and according to reports, an alternative flight was arranged around six hours later. They eventually reached Pune on Wednesday morning.