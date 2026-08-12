Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight Cancelled After AC Failure, Over 100 Passengers Refuse To Fly
Passengers complained of intense heat and humidity after boarding a delayed SpiceJet flight SG-105 and eventually refused to fly from Delhi.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Chaos broke out on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune after the aircraft's air-conditioning (AC) system reportedly stopped working, leaving passengers struggling with intense heat and humidity.
SpiceJet flight SG-105 was scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for Pune on Tuesday night. The flight was scheduled for around 9.45 PM, but its departure was initially delayed until around 10.30 PM. Passengers were then allowed to board the aircraft.
However, shortly after boarding, passengers began complaining that the AC system was not functioning properly. As the heat and humidity inside the aircraft increased, several passengers alleged that conditions became so uncomfortable that they felt it was difficult to breathe.
More than 100 passengers subsequently refused to fly and demanded that the aircraft be brought back to the bay. Following the protest, the aircraft was returned to the bay.
Around 150 passengers were affected by the incident, following which the Delhi-Pune flight was eventually cancelled. Passengers had to wait at the airport for several hours, and according to reports, an alternative flight was arranged around six hours later. They eventually reached Pune on Wednesday morning.
During the wait, passengers also expressed anger over the airline's arrangements and the information being provided to them. They questioned why they had been kept inside a hot and uncomfortable cabin for an extended period if the aircraft's AC system had a technical problem.
SpiceJet said the flight had developed a technical issue and apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
The incident has raised questions among passengers about the airline's technical preparedness and its responsibility towards travellers. Passengers said that after paying the full ticket fare, they expected the airline to provide at least basic facilities and clear information, particularly when they had already boarded the aircraft.
The episode has also raised concerns about whether essential aircraft systems are being checked adequately before departure. Passengers said cabin temperature and air-conditioning are basic requirements that need to function properly before an aircraft is cleared for take-off.
Following the Delhi-Pune flight disruption, passengers have expressed hope that the airline and concerned aviation authorities will examine the incident and take necessary steps to prevent a recurrence.
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