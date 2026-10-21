ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Public Toilets Found Locked, Women Struggle With Poor Hygiene And Safety

New Delhi: Despite efforts to improve public sanitation and make toilets more accessible, several public facilities in Delhi remain difficult to use. During a ground visit, ETV Bharat found many toilets locked, while others lacked running water, soap, functional door locks, adequate lighting and menstrual-hygiene provisions.

ETV Bharat observed these shortcomings across facilities serving shoppers, commuters, office-goers and daily wage workers. For women who spend hours outside their homes, finding a functional toilet can be a challenge, with poor hygiene, a lack of privacy and safety concerns adding to their difficulties.

A ladies washroom in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) have sought to improve public sanitation. The Toilets 2.0 initiative, launched in 2022 under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, aimed to make community and public toilets safer, cleaner and more accessible.

Citizens can locate facilities through the SBM Toilet Locator on the Swachhata app, while more than 60,000 public toilets across 3,000 cities are searchable on Google Maps. However, ground findings indicate that improved access has not solved all problems, with some facilities still locked and others lacking basic amenities.

Women Face Hygiene, Safety And Accessibility Challenges

During the ground check, ETV Bharat found that the problem extended beyond locked toilets. Some accessible facilities lacked basic amenities needed to be usable, while poor sanitation and inadequate maintenance further worsened their condition.

A washroom in an unknown and unsafe location. (ETV Bharat)

"I searched for nearly forty minutes at the market just to find a washroom that wasn't locked from the outside. When I finally found one open, there was no water inside, and the stench was unbearable. When we ask the caretaker to unlock it, they either demand money or rudely tell us it's out of order. We are forced to wait until it gets dark to find an isolated corner, which compromises both our dignity and safety," said Sunita Devi, a visitor to a major Laxmi Nagar market area.

For women, a toilet's availability does not necessarily mean it is safe or hygienic enough to use. Broken locks, poor lighting, and a lack of basic hygiene supplies can make an already difficult situation worse, especially for those travelling long distances or managing menstrual hygiene.

"There are absolutely no covered dustbins or sanitary napkin incinerators inside these complexes. For women who are menstruating or travelling with children, the lack of hygiene facilities makes the situation even more difficult," said Priya Sharma, a commuter who came to Mayur Vihar.

Delhi Public Toilets (ETV Bharat)

Megha Das, who was visiting an outpatient department with her ailing mother, said she was frustrated about not finding a safe washroom along the Delhi-Noida highway.

"My mother is 68 and suffers from arthritis, making it impossible for her to use standard Indian-style toilets. Finding a public toilet block with a functional, clean Western-style commode, and one where the flush actually works, is nearly impossible in Delhi. The civic bodies completely ignore senior citizens and people with mobility issues," she said.

"The biggest problem is safety. At a public complex near a park, the latch on the women's toilet door was completely broken off, and there were no lights inside. I had to ask my daughter to stand right outside the door so nobody would walk in. It's terrifying to use these facilities after 5 PM," said Anjali Verma, a regular commuter in the Khan Market area.

"Travelling with a toddler makes clean toilets a non-negotiable requirement. Most open complexes have broken pipes, so the floors are constantly flooded with muddy, stagnant water. Trying to carry a child inside without letting them touch the walls or step in the filth is an Olympic sport. They just aren't built keeping families in mind," said Pooja Mehra, a parent visiting Chandni Chowk market.

A locked washroom in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Kriti Agarwal, a university student, said, "I travel nearly two hours every day for my college and internship. Because the public and transit toilets are consistently filthy, with blocked toilets and no running water, I have stopped drinking water during the day. It's causing me severe urinary tract infections, but staying dehydrated feels safer than stepping into those unhygienic blocks."

The problem is not limited to users. Sanitation workers also pointed to infrastructure failures and shortages of cleaning supplies that affect their ability to maintain the facilities.

"We clean the blocks multiple times a day, but what can we do when there is no running water for hours?" said Ramesh Kumar, a sanitation worker at a transit terminal. "The pipes have been leaking for months, and we rarely get an adequate supply of soap or disinfectant. People complain to us, but we cannot repair broken infrastructure ourselves."