ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Protests Mark Revival Of Democratic Dissent, May Intensify: JNU Associate Professor

New Delhi: From examination-related concerns to questions over electoral rolls, a range of issues has brought people onto the streets in Delhi. A JNU professor specialising in international affairs sees this as a revival of democratic dissent and believes the protests could gather momentum. Talking to ETV Bharat, Amitabh Singh , Associate Professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, said international media and observers are likely to closely watch the protests and the government’s response, which could raise questions about India’s democratic institutions. However, he believes the developments will not necessarily damage India’s global image at all.

ETV Bharat: How do you view the current political situation in India? Can the ongoing protests be compared with movements taking place in other countries?

Amitabh Singh: There is a precedent for such protests in many parts of the world. In our neighbourhood, we have seen similar protests in Nepal, while movements have also taken place in Madagascar and several other countries.

The mobilisation around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest movement, following the NEET and examination-related issues, may have galvanised a broader movement against government policies, particularly the SIR issue. I see this as the beginning of dissent against the Modi government, with several issues that had remained dormant now coming to the fore. I believe the movement may intensify in the coming days.

ETV Bharat: Could these protests be linked to anti-incumbency or growing public dissatisfaction after the BJP's prolonged tenure in power?

Amitabh Singh: I would not relate this movement primarily to electoral politics. I see it as a democratic protest by a section of the population against specific issues, particularly the SIR process and alleged anomalies in its implementation. It is not anti-government or anti-BJP. The opposition is trying to make the most of the situation to expand its support base.

However, the movement should not automatically be interpreted as an indication of electoral outcomes. The government may need to make course corrections, but the central issue is the expression of democratic dissent, rather than whether a particular party will win or lose an election.

ETV Bharat: How could the ongoing protests in Delhi affect India's international image, particularly when the country is positioning itself as a major global power?

Amitabh Singh: The developments, particularly the protests surrounding the SIR, could create a negative impression of India internationally.

However India's democratic traditions are deeply rooted, and I do not believe these protests alone would undermine these credentials. The situation may raise questions about the direction of Indian democracy, but the protests and the government's response are not by themselves enough to fundamentally damage India's democratic standing.