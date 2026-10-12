Delhi Protests Mark Revival Of Democratic Dissent, May Intensify: JNU Associate Professor
"I see the CJP as the beginning of dissent against the Modi government, won't necessarily damage India’s global image," Amitabh Singh tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
New Delhi: From examination-related concerns to questions over electoral rolls, a range of issues has brought people onto the streets in Delhi. A JNU professor specialising in international affairs sees this as a revival of democratic dissent and believes the protests could gather momentum. Talking to ETV Bharat, Amitabh Singh, Associate Professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, said international media and observers are likely to closely watch the protests and the government’s response, which could raise questions about India’s democratic institutions. However, he believes the developments will not necessarily damage India’s global image at all.
Excerpts from the interview...
ETV Bharat: How do you view the current political situation in India? Can the ongoing protests be compared with movements taking place in other countries?
Amitabh Singh: There is a precedent for such protests in many parts of the world. In our neighbourhood, we have seen similar protests in Nepal, while movements have also taken place in Madagascar and several other countries.
The mobilisation around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest movement, following the NEET and examination-related issues, may have galvanised a broader movement against government policies, particularly the SIR issue. I see this as the beginning of dissent against the Modi government, with several issues that had remained dormant now coming to the fore. I believe the movement may intensify in the coming days.
ETV Bharat: Could these protests be linked to anti-incumbency or growing public dissatisfaction after the BJP's prolonged tenure in power?
Amitabh Singh: I would not relate this movement primarily to electoral politics. I see it as a democratic protest by a section of the population against specific issues, particularly the SIR process and alleged anomalies in its implementation. It is not anti-government or anti-BJP. The opposition is trying to make the most of the situation to expand its support base.
However, the movement should not automatically be interpreted as an indication of electoral outcomes. The government may need to make course corrections, but the central issue is the expression of democratic dissent, rather than whether a particular party will win or lose an election.
ETV Bharat: How could the ongoing protests in Delhi affect India's international image, particularly when the country is positioning itself as a major global power?
Amitabh Singh: The developments, particularly the protests surrounding the SIR, could create a negative impression of India internationally.
However India's democratic traditions are deeply rooted, and I do not believe these protests alone would undermine these credentials. The situation may raise questions about the direction of Indian democracy, but the protests and the government's response are not by themselves enough to fundamentally damage India's democratic standing.
ETV Bharat: How closely are international observers likely to watch the protests, and what message does the handling of these demonstrations send, about India's democratic institutions?
Amitabh Singh: International media and organisations concerned with democratic movements are likely to watch the situation closely, particularly the government's response and the actions of the courts and the police.
Protests are not unusual in democracies. We have seen demonstrations in France, Spain and Germany, including those related to migration. Such protests do not automatically damage a country's international image, as democratic institutions provide a framework within which dissent can take place. In India's case, the handling of the protests will be an important factor in how observers assess the situation. It may raise questions, but it will not create a negative image of India.
ETV Bharat: Some people allege that these protests are being driven by external forces, or organised through a so-called 'toolkit'. Do you see any link with Western countries or other international actors?
Amitabh Singh: Whenever a democratic movement emerges there is often a tendency to blame external powers. We have seen such allegations under previous non-BJP governments as well. In my view, the discussion around a 'toolkit' is more about the revival of democratic space, than an organised attempt to destabilise the government. I do not believe there is sufficient reason to conclude that a specific international body, organisation or individual is orchestrating these protests.
That said, I do not deny that different interests may be involved. Allegations of external interference have also surfaced during movements in Nepal and Bangladesh. However, the presence of international interests does not necessarily establish that they are directing a protest movement, or seeking to destabilise a government.
ETV Bharat: Why is it important to keep the space for peaceful protests open in a democracy?
Amitabh Singh: I would describe this as a celebration of democracy. Protests are not anti-democratic, despite attempts to portray them as anarchic movements. India has witnessed such movements since Independence, and even before that. The JP Movement in Bihar and the Navnirman Movement in Gujarat brought opposition forces together and contributed to political change, particularly in the context of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.
If the government responds by stopping trains or arresting people at airports or on aircraft, it could create a negative impression of the ruling dispensation. The space for peaceful protest must remain open. The current movement appears to have struck a chord with the youth and it should be allowed to continue.
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