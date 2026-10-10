Delhi Protest Finds An Echo In Western Uttar Pradesh
Farmers in Shamli and Meerut held protests in support of the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Shamli/Meerut/Mainpuri: The ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list found an echo in western Uttar Pradesh with farmers protesting. The farmers in Shamli and Meerut held protests at the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in support of the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
In Shamli, farmers reached the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President while in Meerut, they were prevented at several locations by the Police from proceeding towards Delhi at several locations.
Meanwhile, in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh targeted the opposition, saying that while there is a right to protest in a democracy, it is also essential to adhere to the law and constitutional norms.
The protesters staged an impressive demonstration at the Collectorate in Shamli, accusing the government of trying to suppress the voice of dissent and accusing the Police of detaining the BKU workers. They claimed that trains to Delhi were cancelled, causing inconvenience to those planning to participate in the protest in the national capital.
Farmer leaders stated that even if public transportation to Delhi is disrupted, the farmers will not back down. They stated that if the top leadership calls for them, farmers can reach Delhi with tractors. These leaders accused the government of pretending to be farmer-friendly while actually adopting anti-farmer policies. They stated that the future course of the movement will be determined by the top leadership's decision, and the BKU stands in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
Master Zahid, Organization Secretary of the BKU in Shamli, alleged that he was stopped when he was on his way to join the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
He said, "In a democracy, every citizen has the right to express their views and protest peacefully. The public's voice must be heard on issues of public interest, and it is essential to protect democratic values.”
"Whether we live or not, democracy must always prevail," he underlined while saying that the right to peaceful protest must be respected and that people should be given the opportunity to express their views democratically.
Meanwhile, tension between the farmers and the Police was evident in Meerut, where a large number of farmers, under the banner of BKU, reached the district headquarters, removing police barricades and shouting slogans. Heated arguments and scuffles broke out between the two sides, with the administration increasing the deployment of the Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in the Commissionerate area.
BKU’s District President, Anurag Chaudhary, stated that if the government and administration do not resolve the farmers' problems through dialogue, the farmers will be forced to take stronger measures to protect their rights. He said, “The government is ignoring the farmers, and this will not be tolerated.”
The In-charge of Civil Lines Police Station, Jitendra Kumar, disclosed that barricades were erected to maintain law and order, but the Police struggled to control the situation. He said that legal action would be taken against those who took the law into their own hands.
On the other hand, the farmer leaders warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands are not met. They expressed anger over the steps taken to prevent them from going to Delhi.
A confrontation between the farmers and the Police was also reported from Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut. The Police prevented the farmers' convoy from proceeding to Delhi, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides. The angry farmers sat on a dharna on the highway.
One of the farmers, Kapil Poonia, stated, “Peaceful protest is our democratic right, but the Police and the administration are using all their force to stop us.”
Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Partapur Police Station In-charge Ajay Shukla spoke with the farmer leaders and persuaded them to return.
Meanwhile, in Mainpuri, Jaiveer Singh targeted the opposition in Mainpuri, saying that arbitrariness cannot be tolerated in a democracy and the opposition is attempting to undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions. He said, “Protest is a democratic right, but the prescribed legal procedures and decorum must be followed.”
Responding to the opposition leaders meeting the President Droupadi Murmu, he said that the latter’s appointment to the opposition delegation and acceptance of their memorandum is a matter of constitutional etiquette. It is not appropriate to interpret this as the President's consent to the opposition's demands.
Taking a potshot at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for the ‘misleading’ statements being made by him.
Jaiveer Singh said that while the matter pertaining to the SIR is pending in the Supreme Court and a bench headed by the Chief Justice is ready to hear the case, the opposition should wait for the Court's decision. He said that the public will not accept the politics of dogmatism and anarchy.