ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Protest Finds An Echo In Western Uttar Pradesh

Shamli/Meerut/Mainpuri: The ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list found an echo in western Uttar Pradesh with farmers protesting. The farmers in Shamli and Meerut held protests at the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in support of the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In Shamli, farmers reached the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President while in Meerut, they were prevented at several locations by the Police from proceeding towards Delhi at several locations.

Meanwhile, in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh targeted the opposition, saying that while there is a right to protest in a democracy, it is also essential to adhere to the law and constitutional norms.

The protesters staged an impressive demonstration at the Collectorate in Shamli, accusing the government of trying to suppress the voice of dissent and accusing the Police of detaining the BKU workers. They claimed that trains to Delhi were cancelled, causing inconvenience to those planning to participate in the protest in the national capital.

Farmer leaders stated that even if public transportation to Delhi is disrupted, the farmers will not back down. They stated that if the top leadership calls for them, farmers can reach Delhi with tractors. These leaders accused the government of pretending to be farmer-friendly while actually adopting anti-farmer policies. They stated that the future course of the movement will be determined by the top leadership's decision, and the BKU stands in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Farmers in Meerut came out in support of the protest against SIR (ETV Bharat)

Master Zahid, Organization Secretary of the BKU in Shamli, alleged that he was stopped when he was on his way to join the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

He said, "In a democracy, every citizen has the right to express their views and protest peacefully. The public's voice must be heard on issues of public interest, and it is essential to protect democratic values.”

"Whether we live or not, democracy must always prevail," he underlined while saying that the right to peaceful protest must be respected and that people should be given the opportunity to express their views democratically.

Meanwhile, tension between the farmers and the Police was evident in Meerut, where a large number of farmers, under the banner of BKU, reached the district headquarters, removing police barricades and shouting slogans. Heated arguments and scuffles broke out between the two sides, with the administration increasing the deployment of the Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in the Commissionerate area.

BKU’s District President, Anurag Chaudhary, stated that if the government and administration do not resolve the farmers' problems through dialogue, the farmers will be forced to take stronger measures to protect their rights. He said, “The government is ignoring the farmers, and this will not be tolerated.”