Delhi Protest Disrupts Daily Commute; Passengers Face Steep Fares, Long Wait Times
Autorickshaw drivers argue that lengthy detours, heavy police barricading, and idle engines in gridlock made regular metered fares financially impossible to sustain, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Central Delhi turned into a fortress on Wednesday as police foiled a joint march by Left-wing youth groups and political tensions soared over the judicial remand of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists.
Officers of the Delhi Police stopped dozens of activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) along Firoz Shah Road when they attempted to climb security barricades.
Meanwhile, traffic congestion and road diversions left commuters struggling to reach Connaught Place (CP), with auto-rickshaw drivers reportedly demanding higher fares to compensate for longer routes and lost working hours.
Fare Wars and Gridlock
The heavy police deployment, barricading, and sudden diversions around Mandi House, Firoz Shah Road, and Connaught Place left ordinary office-goers stranded in crawling bumper-to-bumper traffic, sparking bitter fare disputes on the street.
For commuters, finding an auto-rickshaw willing to go anywhere became a nightmare. "I have to travel from Laxmi Nagar to CP for work. But despite waiting for nearly an hour, no auto driver was ready to go," Sunil Verma, a frustrated commuter, lamented.
"Even when someone finally agreed, they asked for Rs 300 to Rs 400. How can I pay that much for a one-way journey every day? It is a huge financial burden. We have fixed salaries and cannot suddenly pay double or triple just because roads are blocked," he added.
Suman Mathur, an office goer, pointed out that leaving early no longer guarantees arriving on time. "Ordinary commuters are caught between the traffic restrictions and the rising cost of travel," he said.
"We understand that drivers are facing difficulties, but passengers are struggling just as much. The lack of available transport is forcing people to reconsider their entire travel plans," said another passenger.
Fuel Hikes and Lost Trips
Autorickshaw drivers, however, argued that lengthy detours, heavy barricading, and idle engines in gridlock made regular metered fares financially impossible to sustain.
"The roads are blocked or jammed because of the protest, and we are also scared to go near the protest site because the police tell us not to come closer," explained Ramlal Sahu, an auto driver.
"We have to take longer routes, so why should we cover the extra distance at our own expense? Passengers want the same old fares but do not understand what we are going through," he added.
Drivers also highlighted that the political disruption has sharply reduced the number of customers on the road. Coupled with a recent hike in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, many say they are operating at a complete loss.
"If one trip takes much longer than usual, we lose the chance to take another passenger. We cannot earn enough if we keep getting stuck in traffic," Som Pal, an auto driver, told ETV Bharat.
He noted that uncertainty around road access made planning trips impossible. "Sometimes we reach a road and find we cannot go ahead. Turning back means more fuel, more time, and fewer customers. People argue when we ask for more money, but the road conditions are completely out of our control," he added.
"People think we are taking advantage, but we are burning fuel while stuck in one spot for 40 minutes," explained Ramesh Yadav, an auto driver near Copernicus Marg. "If Firoz Shah Road and the inner circles are sealed off, we have to take a long detour via Ashoka Road or KG Marg. If we don't ask for an extra Rs 50 to Rs 100, we end up working at a loss for the entire afternoon," he added.
Political Standoff Over Jantar Mantar De-notification
The turmoil comes against the backdrop of an intensifying political storm following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
Opposition leaders condemned the five-day judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, accusing the Centre of brazenly suppressing civil liberties and the constitutional right to assemble.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, compared the arrests to the British-era crackdown on freedom fighters and questioned whether unfurling the Tricolour in the country could be considered a crime.
"Is unfurling the Tricolour in our own country now a criminal act? Targeting young activists who are peacefully asking questions about electoral transparency is reminiscent of the British-era crackdown on freedom fighters. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of this democracy," Dipke said.
Delhi Police said Das and Ranka were remanded to judicial custody on charges including criminal trespass and disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant. Meanwhile, another detained CJP leader, Ajinkya Shinde, was released on a personal bond.
With student, youth, and civil society organisations vowing to continue their agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, central Delhi remains on high alert, with heightened security and restricted vehicular movement likely to continue.
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