ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Protest Disrupts Daily Commute; Passengers Face Steep Fares, Long Wait Times

An auto driver waits for passengers in the Connaught Place area on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Central Delhi turned into a fortress on Wednesday as police foiled a joint march by Left-wing youth groups and political tensions soared over the judicial remand of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists.

Officers of the Delhi Police stopped dozens of activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) along Firoz Shah Road when they attempted to climb security barricades.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion and road diversions left commuters struggling to reach Connaught Place (CP), with auto-rickshaw drivers reportedly demanding higher fares to compensate for longer routes and lost working hours.

Fare Wars and Gridlock

The heavy police deployment, barricading, and sudden diversions around Mandi House, Firoz Shah Road, and Connaught Place left ordinary office-goers stranded in crawling bumper-to-bumper traffic, sparking bitter fare disputes on the street.

For commuters, finding an auto-rickshaw willing to go anywhere became a nightmare. "I have to travel from Laxmi Nagar to CP for work. But despite waiting for nearly an hour, no auto driver was ready to go," Sunil Verma, a frustrated commuter, lamented.

"Even when someone finally agreed, they asked for Rs 300 to Rs 400. How can I pay that much for a one-way journey every day? It is a huge financial burden. We have fixed salaries and cannot suddenly pay double or triple just because roads are blocked," he added.

Suman Mathur, an office goer, pointed out that leaving early no longer guarantees arriving on time. "Ordinary commuters are caught between the traffic restrictions and the rising cost of travel," he said.

"We understand that drivers are facing difficulties, but passengers are struggling just as much. The lack of available transport is forcing people to reconsider their entire travel plans," said another passenger.

Fuel Hikes and Lost Trips

Autorickshaw drivers, however, argued that lengthy detours, heavy barricading, and idle engines in gridlock made regular metered fares financially impossible to sustain.

"The roads are blocked or jammed because of the protest, and we are also scared to go near the protest site because the police tell us not to come closer," explained Ramlal Sahu, an auto driver.

"We have to take longer routes, so why should we cover the extra distance at our own expense? Passengers want the same old fares but do not understand what we are going through," he added.