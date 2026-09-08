ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Pollution No Longer Only A Winter Problem, Experts Suggest Regional Strategy Based On Major Sources

New Delhi: Delhi's air-pollution story is changing so, it needs to be treated not just as a seasonal emergency, say experts.

Poor air quality, traditionally associated with winter smog, dust and particulate pollution, are increasingly visible during the summer as well. This is linked not to climate change alone but driven by rapid urbanisation, construction, road dust, traffic, land-use changes and gaps in enforcement.

According to experts, hotter and drier conditions can reduce soil moisture, making loose soil and road dust easier to resuspend. The changing rainfall patterns may create longer dry spells, while strong winds can transport dust across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Winters present a different challenge as weak winds, temperature inversions and a shallow atmospheric boundary layer can trap pollutants close to the ground, causing pollution levels to rise.

Air-quality specialist and founder of Airshed Planning Professionals Pvt Ltd, Dhirendra Singh, said external sources can contribute up to 40 percent of Delhi's pollution, while regional and local sources account for the rest. The contribution of different sources changes with the season.

He stressed that Delhi cannot control air pollution alone and so a regional strategy based on major pollution sources is extremely necessary as pollution can move across state boundaries while unfavourable weather conditions can prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Citing the exceptionally clean air recorded in Delhi during 2020, experts said the improvement largely coincided with the COVID-19 lockdown when traffic, construction and industrial activity were sharply reduced. It demonstrated how strongly human activity influences the city's air quality, they said, stressing on monitoring road and construction dust, vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and regional transport of pollutants.

Delhi-NCR also needs coordinated airshed management across states, stronger dust-control measures, cleaner mobility and the integration of climate adaptation with air-quality planning. The objective should not simply be to increase the number of “Satisfactory AQI” days. The larger goal should be to reduce annual PM2.5 exposure and prevent extreme pollution episodes.

Delhi Govt's Measures Continue

Delhi's efforts to control vehicular pollution began decades ago. In 2001, the city's bus fleet was converted to CNG following directions of the Supreme Court and recommendations of the Bhure Lal Committee. The shift helped reduce pollutants such as carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide. However, particulate pollution remained a concern, showing that changing fuel alone cannot solve a complex urban pollution problem.

CPCB Board member Anil K Gupta said several preventive measures are being taken to control pollution. These include improving roads, encouraging the transition towards electric vehicles and monitoring compliance with air-quality standards.

He said that construction sites are required to follow dust-mitigation measures and that industrial pollution is also being monitored. Gupta said EVs have zero tailpipe emissions, although India's electricity sector still has some dependence on fossil fuels. Subsidies are being provided to encourage cleaner transportation.

He also said that stricter rules are being imposed on polluting MSMEs while construction restrictions are implemented during November and December as part of pollution-control measures.