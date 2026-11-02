ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Pollution Curbs: Fines Worth Rs 68 Lakh Imposed, 1,539 Vehicles Turned Back At Border On Day 1

New Delhi: Delhi authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day of the Winter Action Plan, with nearly 15,000 vehicles checked, 1,539 turned back at border points and 566 challans issued for violations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms.

According to official data available till 5 pm on Sunday, the total amount comprised Rs 56.6 lakh in penalties for PUCC violations, Rs 2 lakh in fines for violations of border entry restrictions and Rs 9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for construction and demolition-related violations.

Under the enforcement of the ban on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, 14,930 vehicles were checked by the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department, and about 10.31 per cent of them were turned back.

Delhi Traffic Police issued up to 127 challans and impounded 62 vehicles, with enforcement teams imposing fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

Among the vehicles turned back, 140 were light motor vehicles (LMVs), 54 light commercial vehicles (LCVs), 95 heavy goods vehicles (MGVs/HGVs) and 34 buses.

Among 1,423 two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other vehicles checked, 789 were turned back and 38 impounded.

Additionally, 7,279 non-destined vehicles were checked, of which 314 were turned back, with no challans issued, according to the environment department's data.

Vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles (EVs) and those involved in essential services were exempted from the restrictions. A total of 740 such vehicles were verified and allowed entry.

In a separate enforcement drive against vehicles operating without valid PUCC, authorities issued 566 challans and imposed penalties amounting to Rs 56.6 lakh.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 493 challans, imposing fines of Rs 49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued 73 challans, amounting to Rs 7.3 lakh.

Enforcement against dust pollution at construction and demolition sites also resulted in environmental compensation amounting to Rs 9.8 lakh.