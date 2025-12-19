ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Pollution: Over 61,000 PUCCs Issued, 3746 Vehicles Fined In First 24 Hours Of 'No PUCC, No Fuel' Rule

Delhi Pollution: Over 61,000 PUCCs Issued, Nearly 3800 Vehicles Fined On Day-1 Of 'No PUCC, No Fuel' Rule ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: With pollution choking national capital and its denizens, the Delhi government on Thursday enforced the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' norm in the city and tightened ruled under GRAP-4. As a result, on the first day of the enforcement, over 61,000 Pollution Under Control certificates (PUCCs) were issued, while challans were issued against nearly 3800 violators.

Officials said more than 61,000 vehicle owners visited various centres in the last 24 hours to obtain PUC certificates. The government's "No PUCC, No Fuel' campaign has been strictly implemented along with stronger checks on non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet the BS-VI emission norms, to reduce vehicular pollution.

Following the government orders, petrol pumps across Delhi have stopped dispensing fuel to vehicles that do not possess valid PUC certificates.

State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected several petrol pumps to ensure compliance with the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' order. (ETV Bharat)

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa made surprise inspections at several petrol pumps, including those near Delhi-Gurugram border and Janpath, to see if the "No PUCC, No Fuel' rule was being followed properly. He interacted with fuel station staffers and asked them to strictly implement the rules but remain calm and courteous with people. The minister also directed them to ensure clear signboards, make regular announcements and manage queues in a better manner.

In addition to this, the government is developing a carpooling app and upgrading the Green Delhi App with AI-based features to ensure faster resolution of citizens' complaints and increase public participation.

The minister said, "Despite clear directives issued under GRAP-4, some private offices are still not allowing 50 percent of their staff to work from home."