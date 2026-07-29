ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Asks X To Delete Derogatory Content Against PM, Other Leaders

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in connection with a complaint alleging that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional heads is being circulated on the platform.

The police have asked X to immediately delete or remove the alleged post/video from the platform and provide complete registrant details of the X account from which the content was posted, including the full name, address, contact details and email ID of the account holder(s).

The police has also sought the login and logout details of the account, along with the corresponding time and date stamps, as well as any other relevant information that may assist in the investigation. The platform has further been requested to preserve the details related to the alleged post/video for future investigation and provide a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Earlier, on July 27, Delhi Police had directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, officials said.