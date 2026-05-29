ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Urges HC To Cancel Bail To Female Teacher In Janakpuri School Rape Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday urged the Delhi High Court to cancel the bail granted to a female teacher in a case concerning the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a staffer inside a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri area.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the teacher on the police's plea challenging the trial court order, which granted bail to her on May 20 in the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge also granted time to the main accused, Lalit Kumar, to respond to the police's plea against the trial court order granting him bail and listed both cases for hearing on June 17 before a vacation bench.

The teacher was arrested for allegedly concealing the incident from the authorities and was remanded to one day's police custody by the trial court on May 14.

The incident came to light on May 1 when the victim's mother filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by the main accused, Kumar.