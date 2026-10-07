ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Tracking Past CJP Protesters, Logistics Suppliers Ahead Of October 10 Stir

New Delhi: Delhi Police are going back to the details of the Cockroach Janta Party's previous protest in the capital, tracking people with alleged criminal antecedents as well as logistics suppliers who helped organise the earlier agitation, as part of preparations to prevent a repetition of the large mobilisation ahead of the outfit's proposed October 10 protest, officials said on Wednesday.

Station house officers (SHOs) across the city have been instructed to keep watch on around 2,800 people identified through a facial recognition system (FRS) as having alleged criminal antecedents and ascertain whether any of them are moving towards New Delhi district for the proposed demonstration.

Officers have also been asked to identify and monitor those involved in arranging logistics for the CJP's previous protest, including providers of buses and other resources, and check whether they have again been contacted for the October 10 agitation, officials aware of the security arrangements said. Police have not granted permission for the proposed protest so far.

"SHOs have been asked to identify and keep track of such people in their respective areas, particularly those who may have a history of serious offences. The idea is to know who is moving towards the protest site and from where," an officer said.

The directions also include monitoring local bus operators and checking bookings to ascertain who is hiring buses, the number of people being transported and their destinations. Police are particularly looking for organised movement of groups towards Delhi and the New Delhi district in the run-up to the protest.

"If there is organised movement of people towards New Delhi, local police should be aware of it and take necessary action," the officer said.

Police have also been directed to engage with heads of universities and colleges in their respective jurisdictions and request them to ensure that students do not participate in the protest. Officers have similarly been asked to contact owners of paying guest (PG) accommodations in major student hubs and advise them to discourage students from joining the demonstration.

Possible entry routes into Delhi are under heightened surveillance, particularly the eastern and Shahdara borders with Uttar Pradesh and routes on the southwest of the city, including those from Rajasthan, officials said.

"Barricades will be installed at entry points," an officer said. Police have further instructed personnel to ensure that protesters do not sit or stage demonstrations at locations in New Delhi district if they are stopped from reaching the proposed venue.