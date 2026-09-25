Delhi Police Stop Jantar Mantar Citizen's March Against SIR & Gyanesh Kumar, Detain Yogendra Yadav, Neha Bora, Others
Prashant Bhushan said the government is in a state of panic following revelations regarding the unilateral and illegal conduct of the CEC, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police detained several prominent social activists in the afternoon on Friday near Jantar Mantar, during a citizen's march organised to protest against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voters, and to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Ordinary citizens, angered by the deletion of lakhs of names from Delhi's voter list under the SIR process, had also joined the demonstration.
The protest began with All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora and her associates raising slogans at Jantar Mantar, demanding the scrapping of the SIR and the removal of all Election Commissioner, while prominent figures like Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Dipankar Bhattacharya and Nandita Narain were speaking to the media.
They intended to march along Jantar Mantar Road, when police intervened and denied them permission, stopping them near the Patel Chowk Metro station car park.
According to retired Delhi University (DU) professor Nandita Narain, and statements from leading social activists and lawyers, the Delhi Police took strict measures to halt the protest, detaining several leaders and activists. While being detained, Yogendra Yadav shouted to address the assembled media personnel, saying that instead of apprehending criminals, the Delhi Police had detained them to shield "vote thieves".
From the footboard of the Delhi Police bus, Yadav added that he, along with CPI(ML-Liberation) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Neha Bora, and numerous young activists, were being taken to some police station near Delhi Cantonment.
Government In Panic Mode, Says Prashant Bhushan
Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan strongly condemned the police action, noting that all the protesters had been detained by Delhi Police and transported to different locations in separate buses. He alleged that the government has gone into a state of panic following revelations regarding the unilateral and illegal conduct of the CEC, and was consequently making attempts to suppress voices of citizens demanding his resignation and prosecution.
Nandita Narain, who was among the protesters, raised serious questions regarding the electoral system and democratic rights. She said this protest is not merely about a single issue, but is aimed at safeguarding the nation's credibility and the very backbone of its democracy.
She remarked that if the country's electoral system and the constitutional right of 'one man, one vote' were to be dismantled, no citizen would remain secure. Professor Narain further noted that the fundamental rights and citizenship of people across all strata of society are currently under threat, making it the duty of every citizen to raise their voice against such authoritarian tendencies.
Meanwhile, the police have tightened security arrangements at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, and political activity has intensified regarding the leaders who have been detained.
Also Read:
- Plea In SC Seeking Action Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIT Probe Into Deletion Of Voters During SIR
- Delhi SIR: Names Of Prominent Voters Who Received EC Notices Cleared After Verification
- Left Parties Announce Week-Long Protests Against SIR, Demand Removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- Modi, Shah At The Centre Of 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy, Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign For Helping Them: Rahul Gandhi