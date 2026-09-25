ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Stop Jantar Mantar Citizen's March Against SIR & Gyanesh Kumar, Detain Yogendra Yadav, Neha Bora, Others

New Delhi: Delhi Police detained several prominent social activists in the afternoon on Friday near Jantar Mantar, during a citizen's march organised to protest against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voters, and to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Ordinary citizens, angered by the deletion of lakhs of names from Delhi's voter list under the SIR process, had also joined the demonstration.

The protest began with All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora and her associates raising slogans at Jantar Mantar, demanding the scrapping of the SIR and the removal of all Election Commissioner, while prominent figures like Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Dipankar Bhattacharya and Nandita Narain were speaking to the media.

They intended to march along Jantar Mantar Road, when police intervened and denied them permission, stopping them near the Patel Chowk Metro station car park.

According to retired Delhi University (DU) professor Nandita Narain, and statements from leading social activists and lawyers, the Delhi Police took strict measures to halt the protest, detaining several leaders and activists. While being detained, Yogendra Yadav shouted to address the assembled media personnel, saying that instead of apprehending criminals, the Delhi Police had detained them to shield "vote thieves".

From the footboard of the Delhi Police bus, Yadav added that he, along with CPI(ML-Liberation) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Neha Bora, and numerous young activists, were being taken to some police station near Delhi Cantonment.