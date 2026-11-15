ETV Bharat / bharat

Shooter Wanted In Mad Sandhu Murder Case Among 2 Arrested, Were Planning Attack On Amitabh Bachchan

The two alleged shooters being taken away by Delhi Police's special cell. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Two suspected shooters allegedly planning to target a Delhi-based businessman and a Bollywood actor in "separate attacks" have been arrested by Delhi police, officials said.

A probe into the arrest of two alleged sharpshooters linked to a foreign-based gangster has revealed that one of them was instructed to prolong his stay in Mumbai to carry out a firing attack outside the residence of an A-list Bollywood actor, police sources said on Saturday.

The sources identified the actor as Amitabh Bachchan, whom the gang allegedly wanted to target over his purported remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Bachchan has, however, consistently denied making any such statement. Delhi Police arrested an accused wanted in the murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu along with another alleged shooter, foiling planned extortion-related attacks on the Bollywood actor and a Delhi businessman, a senior officer said earlier. The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on the instructions of the foreign-based gangster to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman. Deep was expected to join him later, but police intercepted Vikas before the planned attack could be executed.