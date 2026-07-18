ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Shifts Sonam Wangchuk To Hospital On Day 21 Of His Hunger Strike

A stack of books lies next to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as a medical professional checks his vitals during a protest organised by Cockroach Janata Party ( PTI )

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to a hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning, officials said. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site following Wangchuk's hospitalisation.

The development comes two days before a planned march to Parliament on July 20 by Wangchuk and his supporters. "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which a slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement added. The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

Meanwhile, late on Friday night, Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleged that Wangchuk was attacked at the protest site in Jantar Mantar. His health parameters on Friday showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68, blood sugar at 70 mg/dL and pulse rate at 72 per minute, according to Dr Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association.