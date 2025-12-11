ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Seize Over Rs 3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes; Four Held For Illegal Exchange Racket

New Delhi: Decovered demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 with a face value of more than Rs 3.5 crore and arrested four men allegedly involved in an illegal exchange racket, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, a team from PP WPIA conducted a raid near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station Gate No. 4 based on secret information and apprehended four accused: Harsh (22), Tek Chand Thakur (39), Lakshya (28) and Vipin Kumar (38). Two vehicles used by the group were also seized from the spot.

"During enquiry, they admitted to exchanging these demonitized notes at a fraction of their value by falsely claiming they can be exchanged at the RBI, forming a clear case of cheating, conspiracy and violation of the Specified Bank Notes Act," said officials.

Police added that none of the four had any valid documents or legal reason to hold the banned notes, indicating that they were allegedly attempting to "make quick money".

"All four persons above know that possession of such demonitized notes is illegal, and they did not have any justified document or cause for holding them. They are involved in this matter to make quick money," officials added.

The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in another incident, the Delhi Police District Investigative Unit (DIU) conducted a raid in the Alipur area after receiving information about an illegal factory allegedly involved in manufacturing infringed Castrol products, officials said.