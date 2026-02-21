'Nepal-Like Protest Planned': Delhi Police Seeks Custody Of IYC Workers Arrested For Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; Court Reserves Order
Delhi Police sought five-day custody of the arrested protesters, arguing that they raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of PM Narendra Modi.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday sought a five-day custody of four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers arrested for staging a "shirtless protest" at the ongoing AI Impact Summit here, while reportedly stating that the demonstration was similar to the protest in Nepal and was aimed at "defaming the country internationally".
The arrested Youth Congress workers were produced before Judicial Magistrate Ravi, who reserved the order after completion of arguments.
The arrested protesters have been identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.
While seeking a five-day remand, Delhi Police argued in the court that the Youth Congress workers raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, the counsel for the accused argued that they were associated with a political party, and had exercised their democratic right to peaceful protest at Bharat Mandapam.
He further said there was no footage proving that they attacked police officers, nor any evidence that an anti-national speech was made.
The court is expected to pass its order shortly.
Friday afternoon, several members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before they were whisked away by security personnel.
In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit". "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from IYC stated.
Subsequently, 10 people were detained, and later four of them were arrested.
