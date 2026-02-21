ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nepal-Like Protest Planned': Delhi Police Seeks Custody Of IYC Workers Arrested For Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; Court Reserves Order

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday sought a five-day custody of four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers arrested for staging a "shirtless protest" at the ongoing AI Impact Summit here, while reportedly stating that the demonstration was similar to the protest in Nepal and was aimed at "defaming the country internationally".

The arrested Youth Congress workers were produced before Judicial Magistrate Ravi, who reserved the order after completion of arguments.

The arrested protesters have been identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

While seeking a five-day remand, Delhi Police argued in the court that the Youth Congress workers raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the counsel for the accused argued that they were associated with a political party, and had exercised their democratic right to peaceful protest at Bharat Mandapam.

He further said there was no footage proving that they attacked police officers, nor any evidence that an anti-national speech was made.