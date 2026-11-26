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Delhi Police Says No Permission For SKM’s Protest March To Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police and security personnel stand near barricades as security arrangements remain in place along Jantar Mantar Road in New Delhi ( File/IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has prohibited unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations in the New Delhi district, citing the imposition of prohibitory orders, ahead of a proposed protest march by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other activists on Thursday.

A public notice issued by the police said that information has been received that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other activists are planning to organise a march from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on Thursday. "However, no application seeking permission for the proposed march has been received, and no permission has been granted," it stated.