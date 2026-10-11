ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Releases Video Of Informing Dipke About His Grandmother's Death, Refutes CJP's Allegation

File photo of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke being told about his grandmother's death as it refuted the claim that he had not been conveyed the news while in custody on October 10. It reiterated that the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer.

It said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused the Delhi Police of not relaying the information. The video comes after Dipke's mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise on Saturday.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, however, has accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when Dipke was informed about the death. Showing a video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Neha Yadav said at a press conference that the information was promptly conveyed to Dipke, who was also informed about the scheduled funeral time. "He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same," she said, adding that he was also extended the offer to speak with his family. In the video played at the conference, a woman in police uniform and a man in plain clothes can be seen talking to Dipke who's sitting in a room. As the CJP leader covers his face with his hands, the man can be seen offering water to him.