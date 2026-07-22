ETV Bharat / bharat

Injured Protester Admitted At Lady Hardinge Hospital, But Delhi Police Deny Pellet Gun Use Claim Against Parliament March

New Delhi: The video of a young man admitted to a hospital with injuries that look to have been caused by a pellet gun began going viral on Monday evening. A voice in the accompanying soundtrack claimed the victim was a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester who had been injured by a security personnel with a pellet gun.

By Tuesday, Delhi Police had issued a disclaimer that it hadn't used pellet guns in the crowd control measures it had deployed against the CJP protesters. Today, ETV Bharat tracked down the youth for his version.

Sheikh Irshad, who hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in the capital. He was admitted on July 20 and underwent surgery on Tuesday evening. According to the hospital administration, only one protester currently remains admitted at the facility.

Irshad currently works in Gurugram. He had come over to the Passport Seva Kendra at Jhandewalan on Monday for work related to his passport and visa, when he decided to join the protest. In the viral video, Irshad and his associates alleged that he sustained serious injuries during Monday's police action, and that the marks on his body were caused by pellets. There are marks resembling pellet wounds on more than 20 spots across his face, neck, and body.

His family and associates claim that 3-4 pellets struck his eye, face, and neck, putting his eyesight at risk. Consequently, doctors performed surgery on him on Tuesday evening.