Injured Protester Admitted At Lady Hardinge Hospital, But Delhi Police Deny Pellet Gun Use Claim Against Parliament March
Given the conflicting claims, the truth will only become clear following an official investigation, or upon the conclusion of medical and forensic analyses.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The video of a young man admitted to a hospital with injuries that look to have been caused by a pellet gun began going viral on Monday evening. A voice in the accompanying soundtrack claimed the victim was a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester who had been injured by a security personnel with a pellet gun.
By Tuesday, Delhi Police had issued a disclaimer that it hadn't used pellet guns in the crowd control measures it had deployed against the CJP protesters. Today, ETV Bharat tracked down the youth for his version.
Sheikh Irshad, who hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in the capital. He was admitted on July 20 and underwent surgery on Tuesday evening. According to the hospital administration, only one protester currently remains admitted at the facility.
Irshad currently works in Gurugram. He had come over to the Passport Seva Kendra at Jhandewalan on Monday for work related to his passport and visa, when he decided to join the protest. In the viral video, Irshad and his associates alleged that he sustained serious injuries during Monday's police action, and that the marks on his body were caused by pellets. There are marks resembling pellet wounds on more than 20 spots across his face, neck, and body.
His family and associates claim that 3-4 pellets struck his eye, face, and neck, putting his eyesight at risk. Consequently, doctors performed surgery on him on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has again categorically denied all claims about the use of pellet guns, terming them misleading and baseless. In a statement on 'X', they described reports regarding the use of pellet guns on peaceful protesters as completely false and misleading. Urging the public not to share or circulate unverified and misleading information, the police advised verifying details with official sources before sharing them. They also warned that appropriate legal action would be taken against those spreading rumours or misinformation.
Dr Himani Ahluwalia, Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College, said the hospital team handled the situation promptly and treated the patient. She confirmed that only one patient is currently admitted at the hospital.
The ETV Bharat team on Wednesday was prohibited from entering Lady Hardinge Hospital to speak with Sheikh Irshad, but a video from the day of the incident was shared by a hospital doctor. It shows Irshad in an injured state; injury marks are clearly visible on various parts of his body, and his eyes appear red. In the video, his associates can be heard saying that had the injury been slightly more severe, Irshad could have lost his eyesight. They also maintain that they were protesting peacefully and were not engaging in any form of violence.
Given the conflicting claims, the true facts of the matter will only become clear following an official investigation, or upon the conclusion of medical and forensic analyses.
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